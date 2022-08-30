How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Earlier on Sunday, reports in France had emerged that Police have opened investigations into allegations involving Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, just a day after his brother Mathias released a bizarre video online threatening to make some revelations about the former Manchester United star.

As reported by RMC via GFFN, following the revelations surrounding Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias’ alleged attempts to blackmail him, with a police investigation ongoing, the Juventus midfielder has already paid €100,000 to those supposedly attempting to extract money from him.

Pulse Nigeria

However, the sum paid by Paul is still wide off the €13m allegedly demanded by a gang of men, including childhood friends of the player, who reportedly dragged the France international to a Paris flat during the international break in March before demanding the sum for “services rendered” claiming they had protected discreetly Pogba over the last 13 years.

Pogba stared through his lawyers in a hearing on August 9th, that following the gang’s demands he had started to pay the men in a bid to buy time and satisfy his supposed blackmailers.

pulse senegal

However, the demands continued forcing Pogba to report the incident to authorities in Italy before the case was heard in France.