Did they make 'silly' decisions? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Pulse Sports has analyzed footballers who switched clubs in the just concluded transfer window and how they are fairing.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona on July 16, 2022, after pressuring Bayern to let him go and join the Spanish giants.

Bayern were not willing to let him go as they felt that he had not accomplished his mission with the German giants despite winning back-to-back top goal scorer of the season. Bayern gave in after several meetings with the player.

AFP

Lewandowski has adapted to Barca's way of life real quick as he has been netting goals week in and week out. Barca have however dropped to the Europa League after losing to Bayern Munich twice and once to Inter Milan.

Barca has a strong squad and it is unimaginable to see Lewandowski playing in the Europa League while Bayern thrives in the Champions League. It is fair enough to say that should have waited to play out his contract at Bayern.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is another player who could be regretting making a poor choice to join Juventus in Italy. Before the expiry of his contract at Manchester United, Pogba had been linked to Manchester City and PSG.

Paul Pogba turned down various clubs in favor of Juventus where he was at some point before he went back to Barcelona. Pogba picked up an injury weeks after joining Juve and things have never been the same again.

AFP

Juve have dropped to the UEFA Europa League from the Champions League and they have also been performing poorly in the Serie A as they have collected 19 pints only in 11 matches hence resting 8th on the table.

All of these events have happened while Pogba is still out nursing his injury. What if he had joined Manchester City or PSG?

Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is having a rough time at Barcelona ever since he clashed with the club in regard to the salary that Barca owes him.

Barcelona were ready to offload him on August 2022 since they have been struggling financially and De Jong's salary is huge.

AFP

Manchester United and Chelsea came knocking on the player's doorstep but he turned them down as he only wanted to stay at Barcelona. Various sources have revealed that he turned down United since they are in the Europa League. Barcelona are also in the Europa League at the moment.

Despite being loyal to Barca and forcing his stay, De Jong is not a regular starter at Camp Nou where he was once their Favorite. It goes without question he could have been a regular starter at Chelsea and even United.

Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie joined Barcelona from AC Milan after running down his contract with the Italian Giants on June 2022.

Kessie is a prolific midfielder and many clubs were on his radar even before he ran down his contract at AC Milan. He however agreed to join Barcelona even before the 2021/22 season had come to an end.

AFP

Kessie has however failed to nail it into Xavi Hernandez's XI despite being fit most of the time. Pablo Gavi has been starting ahead of him and many of his fans are feeling that Xavi is disrespecting him.