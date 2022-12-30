ADVERTISEMENT
LEGENDARY

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Pele and Maradona are football legends and they hail from Brazil and Argentina respectively

Football legends the late Diego Maradona (L) and the late Pele are seen together in 2016
Pele and Diego Maradona will be remembered forever even though they are resting now after entertaining the world through their skills in football.

Pele won three World Cup trophies with Brazil in the year in 1958, 1962, and 1970 while Maradona helped Argentina lift the same trophy in 1986.

Pele and Maradona once entertained their fans at a conference when Maradona asked the Brazilian legend to do double headers with him.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, retired Brazilian football star, the late Pele, and Argentinian retired striker the late Diego Maradona (L-R) pose for a photo ahead of the Final Draw for 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 1, 2017.
READ: 'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

As for Maradona, was his dream to do the challenge with Pele who upon being requested just stood up and waited for the challenge to begin.

When it comes to football, Argentina and Brazil are bitter rivals but these two didn't bother what people in their countries would say, they were trying to show the world that there is more to life than football.

When Maradona died on November 25, 2022, Pele commented wishing his friend the best of luck and promised him that they would reunite one day and play football.

“Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now, may God give his family strength. One day I hope we will play soccer together in the sky," Pele posted.

Pele was promoted to heaven on December 29, 2022, after battling cancer for a very long time. Just as Pele commented when Maradona died, the two could be reunited at the moment and playing football in one team.

