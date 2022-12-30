The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

Pele won three World Cup trophies with Brazil in the year in 1958, 1962, and 1970 while Maradona helped Argentina lift the same trophy in 1986.

Pele and Maradona once entertained their fans at a conference when Maradona asked the Brazilian legend to do double headers with him.

AFP

As for Maradona, was his dream to do the challenge with Pele who upon being requested just stood up and waited for the challenge to begin.

When it comes to football, Argentina and Brazil are bitter rivals but these two didn't bother what people in their countries would say, they were trying to show the world that there is more to life than football.

When Maradona died on November 25, 2022, Pele commented wishing his friend the best of luck and promised him that they would reunite one day and play football.

“Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now, may God give his family strength. One day I hope we will play soccer together in the sky," Pele posted.