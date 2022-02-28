RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor

Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor Creator: MAURO PIMENTEL
Brazilian football star Pele (here in 2018) was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection while receiving treatment in hospital for a colon tumor Creator: MAURO PIMENTEL

Brazilian football great Pele has been discharged from a Sao Paulo hospital following two weeks of treatment for a tumor and a urinary tract infection, the medical institution said Monday.

Recommended articles

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King), was "in a stable clinical condition, cured of his urinary infection, and will continue treatment for a colon tumor" after his discharge on Saturday, the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.

Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was admitted to the prestigious hospital on February 13 for chemotherapy for a tumor detected in September last year.

Eight days after he was admitted, doctors detected a urinary tract infection that lengthened his stay.

Pele went under the knife for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

It is the latest in a string of health troubles for the aging star, whose public appearances have grown increasingly rare. 

In 2014, he was hospitalized in intensive care due to another urinary tract infection that forced him to undergo kidney dialysis. His right kidney was removed in the 1970s due to an injury sustained when he was still a player.

In 2019, he had a kidney stone removed.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has said on social media that he would receive monthly hospital check-ups while continuing his treatment.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Pele discharged after urinary infection: hospital

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

English Football League demand 'urgent update' on funding for Derby

English Football League demand 'urgent update' on funding for Derby

Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

Chelsea face uncertain future after years of Abramovich-backed glory

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Creator: Ian KINGTON