RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pele discharged from hospital

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital

Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA
Brazilian football great Pele underwent surgery for a tumor on September 4, and spent a month in hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazilian football great Pele was discharged from hospital Thursday after two weeks of chemotherapy for a colon tumor, announced the Sao Paulo hospital that treated him.

Recommended articles

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King) "is stable and will continue the treatment of the colon tumor that was identified in September of this year," the Albert Einstein Hospital said in a statement.  

Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

It is the latest in a string of health troubles for the aging star, whose public appearances have grown increasingly rare. 

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). 

He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958. 

He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977. 

Pele announced on Instagram on December 9 that he would stay in hospital for just "a few days" for chemotherapy. 

He ended up staying for two weeks. 

"Don't worry, I'm just getting ready for the holiday season!" he said in a message to fans. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghanaian Peprah peps up Orlando Pirates with four goals

Ghanaian Peprah peps up Orlando Pirates with four goals

Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital

Newcastle boss Howe laments decision 'injustice'

Newcastle boss Howe laments decision 'injustice'

Frank believes Chelsea defeat will boost Brentford

Frank believes Chelsea defeat will boost Brentford

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has completed its African journey

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has completed its African journey

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Trending

Dutch police arrest 64 after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

Feyenoord supporters outside De Kuip before the match against Ajax Creator: -

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

This house and swimming pool in Buenos Aires which football superstar Diego Maradona bought for his parents in 1980 failed to sell at a virtual auction of his assets on December 19, 2021 Creator: JUAN MABROMATA

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to decide whether to halt matches due to a wave of coronavirus infections Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS