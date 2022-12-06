BIOGRAPHY

Pele: All you need to know about Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and legend

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pele is all-time Brazil's top goal scorer with 77 goals.

Pele [Instagram]
Pele [Instagram]

Pele is a Brazil legend, his real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento. He first lifted the World Cup trophy when he was 17 years old.

Recommended articles

Name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele)

Age: 82 years old

Date of birth: October 23, 1940

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 1.73 m

Spouse: Marcia Aoki

No of children: 7

Pele and his wife Marcia [Instagram]
Pele and his wife Marcia [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'I'm strong'- Pele speaks amid his health scare

Pele has been in several relationships and he once dated Xuxa Meneghel between 1981 to 1986. The star has also happened to be in serious relationships with Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assíria Lemos Seixas from 1966- 1982 and 1994- 2008 respectively.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was born on October 23, 1940 to Joao Ramos do Nascimento and Celeste Arantes. The name Pele fall into place years later after impressing in football.

Pele began his career aged 15 years at Santos before being called up to the Brazil national squad at the age of 16 years.

  • Bauru (1953- 1956)
  • Santos (1956- 1974)- Scored 618 goals in 636 appearances.
  • New York Cosmos (1975- 1977)- Scored 37 goals in 64 appearances. 
  • Brazil national squad (1957- 1971)- Scored 77 goals in 92 appearances.
Pele [Instagram]
Pele [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
  1. 3 time FIFA World Cup winner
  2. 4 time Brazilian Cup winner
  3. World Sports Award 
  4. Athlete of the Century Award
  5. National Soccer Hall of fame Award
  6. International Peace Award
  7. Top goal scorer in Copa America
  8. 10-time top goal scorer in the Sao Paulo League
Pele [Instagram]
Pele [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Pele is estimated to be worth $100 million (Sh12.2 Billion) that he has accumulated from playing football and other sporting endorsements.

Pele had a successful career and he amassed a lot of wealth during his heydays. The Brazilian legend has several houses but the legend has gone to the extremes of splashing $4 million (Sh490 million) on one house.

Pele [Instagram]
Pele [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Pele loves cars and he has a Fiat, Mercedes, Jeep and Maserati in his garage. Rumours have it that he loves cruising around his neighbourhoods in a fiat.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Joao Felix is set to leave Atletico Madrid (NurPhoto)

    La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

  • Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football

    Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football

  • Adidas announced that the Official Match Ball of the FIFA World Cup ball will feature new connected ball technology on June 22, 2022.

    Power up! Why balls are charged before use in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Recommended articles

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

La Liga: 'I'd love him to stay personally, but I don't think that's the player's idea' – Atletico Madrid chief confirms Joao Felix exit talks

Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football

Eden Hazard announces retirement from international football

What makes a penalty a good penalty

What makes a penalty a good penalty

Power up! Why balls are charged before use in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Power up! Why balls are charged before use in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

Qatar 2022: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today

Ridiculous story behind Spain's penalties and other topics making headlines in football today

World Cup hits and misses: Why Morocco is the pride of Africa

World Cup hits and misses: Why Morocco is the pride of Africa

Trending

Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.
TRENDING

Samuel Eto'o filmed kneeing a supporter in the face in Qatar [Video]

Pele [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Pele: All you need to know about Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and legend

Bukayo Saka is not called God's son for nothing (Matthias Koch)

Jesus Baby Bukayo Saka reveals the importance of God in his career

Samuel Eto'o on November 28, 2022.

'I have been a target for insults' - Eto'o apologises after using Algerian fan as football

Bukayo Saka during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 5, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'There can never be two Mbappe's!'- Bukayo Saka on being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Goncalo Ramos stole the show at the Lusail.
Qatar 2022

Ronaldo watches on as Ramos-inspired Portugal thrash Switzerland to book Moroccan date

From left: Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Kompany.
TRENDING

When Sterling will return for the World Cup and other stories making headlines today

Olivier Giroud of team France celebrates with a teammate after winning the match and qualifying to round 8 at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 matches between France and Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on December 4, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Records broken in the 2022 FIFA World Cup