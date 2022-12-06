Pele: All you need to know about Brazil's all-time top goalscorer and legend

Name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele)

Age: 82 years old

Date of birth: October 23, 1940

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 1.73 m

Spouse: Marcia Aoki

No of children: 7

Pele has been in several relationships and he once dated Xuxa Meneghel between 1981 to 1986. The star has also happened to be in serious relationships with Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assíria Lemos Seixas from 1966- 1982 and 1994- 2008 respectively.

Pele's biography

Edson Arantes do Nascimento was born on October 23, 1940 to Joao Ramos do Nascimento and Celeste Arantes. The name Pele fall into place years later after impressing in football.

Pele began his career aged 15 years at Santos before being called up to the Brazil national squad at the age of 16 years.

Pele's career

Bauru (1953- 1956)

Santos (1956- 1974)- Scored 618 goals in 636 appearances.

New York Cosmos (1975- 1977)- Scored 37 goals in 64 appearances.

Brazil national squad (1957- 1971)- Scored 77 goals in 92 appearances.

Awards

3 time FIFA World Cup winner 4 time Brazilian Cup winner World Sports Award Athlete of the Century Award National Soccer Hall of fame Award International Peace Award Top goal scorer in Copa America 10-time top goal scorer in the Sao Paulo League

Pele's net worth

Pele is estimated to be worth $100 million (Sh12.2 Billion) that he has accumulated from playing football and other sporting endorsements.

Pele's houses and cars

Pele had a successful career and he amassed a lot of wealth during his heydays. The Brazilian legend has several houses but the legend has gone to the extremes of splashing $4 million (Sh490 million) on one house.

