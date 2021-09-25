Pele sorry for delay in hailing Messi for breaking goals record

Messi's hat-trick in a World Cup qualifier for Argentina against Bolivia on September 9 came just four days after Brazilian legend Pele had undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumour.

"Hi @leomessi, sorry if I'm late. However, I didn't want to pass up the chance to congratulate you for another record broken earlier this month," Pele wrote on Instagram.

"Your talent when playing soccer is outstanding! I hope you achieve even more, alongside my friends @k.mbappe and @neymarjr (at PSG)."

Messi surpassed Pele's record of 77 international goals and now boasts 79 in his career.

On Friday, Pele's daughter said her 80-year-old father has taken "several steps" towards recovery after his operation three weeks ago.

"These last days, he has taken several steps," Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photos of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling.

"He taught me how to play a card game and he is beating me hands down," she added.

On Wednesday, Nascimento had posted a video of Pele singing the anthem of Santos, his former club.