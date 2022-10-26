Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

After being dropped for the second half, speculations were there in regard to his fitness and Pep has finally opened up on the talisman's injury situation.

"Erling had a little bit of fever before the game. Joao as well. He had a knock in his feet. He was looking tired, Joao, as well. So that's why we changed it.

"I spoke with the medical staff at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see." Said Guardiola to BT Sport.

Guardiola seemed a little bit shaky as he spoke to the media about Haaland since he doesn't know the number of days that the Norwegian striker will be out of action.

Pep on Riyad Mahrez missing the penalty

Riyad Mahrez had the chance of wrapping up the game against Borussia but he failed to do so after failing to score via a penalty kick.

"Of course, it's a problem. Since I was here we missed 24 or 25 penalties, most of them in Champions League, it's too much. I always admire the courage, the responsibility to do it. But we miss a lot of penalties. We have to improve. The little details and margins in this competition is the key, the difference.

"Riyad scored a lot in big important moments, here. If he feels it next time, he is going to take it. But we have to improve." Added Guardiola.