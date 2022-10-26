INJURY UPDATE

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury

Pep Guardiola has finally given his sentiments on Erling Haaland's injury situation after an early exit in the UCL match against Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola issues instructions to Erling Haaland on October 22, 2022.
anchester City manager Pep Guardiola issues instructions to Erling Haaland on October 22, 2022.

Erling Haaland is Manchester City's top goal scorer across all competitions this season and Pep Guardiola is worried after he was forced to substitute the striker after the first half between Manchester city and Borussia Dortmund on October 25, 2022.

After being dropped for the second half, speculations were there in regard to his fitness and Pep has finally opened up on the talisman's injury situation.

"Erling had a little bit of fever before the game. Joao as well. He had a knock in his feet. He was looking tired, Joao, as well. So that's why we changed it.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City on October 25, 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City on October 25, 2022. AFP

"I spoke with the medical staff at half-time and they were a little bit concerned, but I saw him walking more or less normally. We will see." Said Guardiola to BT Sport.

Guardiola seemed a little bit shaky as he spoke to the media about Haaland since he doesn't know the number of days that the Norwegian striker will be out of action.

Riyad Mahrez had the chance of wrapping up the game against Borussia but he failed to do so after failing to score via a penalty kick.

Riyad Mahrez (26) of Manchester City during the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at Signal Iduna Park on October 25, 2022.
Riyad Mahrez (26) of Manchester City during the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City at Signal Iduna Park on October 25, 2022. AFP

"Of course, it's a problem. Since I was here we missed 24 or 25 penalties, most of them in Champions League, it's too much. I always admire the courage, the responsibility to do it. But we miss a lot of penalties. We have to improve. The little details and margins in this competition is the key, the difference.

"Riyad scored a lot in big important moments, here. If he feels it next time, he is going to take it. But we have to improve." Added Guardiola.

Man City have qualified for the round of 16 with one game to spare.

