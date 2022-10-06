Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract

Manchester City refuted those reports and in his post-match press conference, Guardiola reiterated the club's stance after their 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League match on October 5, 2022.

AFP

“It is not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumours, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control." Stated Guardiola.

“He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

“In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing.” He added.

AFP