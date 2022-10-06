TRENDING

Pep Guardiola: No Real Madrid release clause in Erling Haaland's Man City contract

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pep Guardiola insists Erling Haaland is "happy" and "settled" at Manchester City despite reports surfacing that there could be a release clause in his contract.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brings off Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the second after his second home hat trick in just four days, at the Etihad on August 31, 2022.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brings off Erling Haaland of Manchester City in the second after his second home hat trick in just four days, at the Etihad on August 31, 2022.

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports from Spain suggesting that there could be a clause in Erling Haaland's contract that would allow him to join Real Madrid in two years' time or for a lower fee than other clubs.

Manchester City refuted those reports and in his post-match press conference, Guardiola reiterated the club's stance after their 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League match on October 5, 2022.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring the opening goal Manchester City v FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring the opening goal Manchester City v FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022. AFP

READ: 'No one can compete with him' - Guardiola heaps praise on Erling Haaland

“It is not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumours, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control." Stated Guardiola.

“He adapted really well and I have the feeling that he is incredibly happy here. We will try, with all the people who want to stay here, to make them happy. That is the most important thing.

“In the end, what is going to happen in the future, nobody knows. What is important is that he is settled perfectly here, he is happy and he is incredibly loved by everyone. This is the most important thing.” He added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Manchester City v FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Manchester City v FC Copenhagen on October 5, 2022. AFP

Haaland is currently on a 5-year contract at Man City and if the rumors are true, then he will join Real Madrid come 2024 after two years with the Citizens.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

