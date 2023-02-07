ADVERTISEMENT
Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester City has been charged by Premier League with numerous alleged breaches of financial rules

Pep Guardiola
Manchester City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules and this has come a few months after Pep Guardiola demanded to be told the truth about the said allegations.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once threatened to walk away from his club if the allegations against them would come out as true.

As it stands, Guardiola is waiting to know if City lied to him when he approached them after City got knocked out of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League tournament. It is likely that City will appeal to the Premier League for fresh investigations.

Pep Guardiola
READ: Guardiola offers peculiar excuse after Man City's loss to Spurs

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them. They explain and I believe them," said Guardiola.

The City boss added that he had warned the club's board of the consequences of the whole situation.

"If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that," added Guardiola.

Guardiola continued by stating that such situations are always controversial and that the same happened while he was at Barcelona in 2012.

Pep Guardiola
“When you put something here, it’s overpaid, but in other clubs, the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it’s higher. We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that. As always I am a big fan to support this organisation, no doubt.

“It’s a situation in 2012 or 2013, I was still in Barcelona, most of the people running that are not here now, but of course, I would not like it. What I like is to represent a club who do things properly. It’s not about winning the Champions League and the Premier League, we want to do well for our people and our fans," concluded Guardiola.

The breaches are too many and it has been stated that they happened within a period of nine years that happened between 2009 and 2018.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
