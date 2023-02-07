Harsh decision Guardiola will make after City's infringement of rules

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola once threatened to walk away from his club if the allegations against them would come out as true.

As it stands, Guardiola is waiting to know if City lied to him when he approached them after City got knocked out of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League tournament. It is likely that City will appeal to the Premier League for fresh investigations.

AFP

“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them. They explain and I believe them," said Guardiola.

The City boss added that he had warned the club's board of the consequences of the whole situation.

"If you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that," added Guardiola.

Guardiola continued by stating that such situations are always controversial and that the same happened while he was at Barcelona in 2012.

Business Insider USA

“When you put something here, it’s overpaid, but in other clubs, the money comes from the USA but the money is correct, even if it’s higher. We have to deal with that, we have to fight with that. As always I am a big fan to support this organisation, no doubt.

“It’s a situation in 2012 or 2013, I was still in Barcelona, most of the people running that are not here now, but of course, I would not like it. What I like is to represent a club who do things properly. It’s not about winning the Champions League and the Premier League, we want to do well for our people and our fans," concluded Guardiola.