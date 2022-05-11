'We did it!' - Perisic-inspired Inter dethrone Juventus again to lift Coppa Italia

Juventus once again lost to Inter after Perisic netted a brace to earn the Nerazzurri the Coppa Italia glory after a 4-2 extra-time win.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with an excellent strike in the 10th minute 1-0 up at the break.

However, two goals in the space of two second-half minutes from defender Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic turned the game in favour of the Old Lady.

ALSO READ:

Ten minutes from time, a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty saw Inter equalise at 2-2 to send the game into extra time.

Perisic converted another penalty to make it 3-2 on the night for Inter before he sealed the win with his second and Inter's fourth, a beautiful half volley to make it 4-2.

"We made it," Inter posted on their official Twitter account.

"Our hearts were beating like crazy. How about yours?" the club added.

Inter Milan beat Juventus to another domestic title

Inter Milan have won their first Coppa Italia title since 2011, coming from behind to see off Juventus in a six-goal thriller.

Pulse Nigeria

Two goals from Perisic saw the Nerazzurri defeat the Old Lady 4-2 after extra time to crowned the latest Coppa Italia winners for the first time in over a decade.

The win comes just a few months after Simeone Inzaghi's men defeated the Turin giants 2-1 to lift the Italian Super Cup, Supercoppa Italiana, back in January.

Pulse Nigeria

Inter are also Serie A champions after they also dethroned Juve last season under former coach Antonio Conte.