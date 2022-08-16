PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

The World Cup, scheduled to be the 22nd edition of the competition, will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

As part of preparations for the tournament, major buildings such as Qatar's Ministry of Justice, the Barzan Tower and the Ministry of Municipality saw gigantic murals of superstars expected to grace the competition, displayed on them.

Photos from Doha

Pulse Nigeria

The buildings were decorated as Qatar marked 100 days until the FIFA World Cup kicked off.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

Qatar, expected to host over a million fans who will experience Arab traditions of hospitality and generosity, decorated the streets of Doha and its buildings with bright colours, slogans and welcome signs painted across the buildings.

Pulse Nigeria

This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

Pulse Nigeria

The Qatar-hosted tournament will also be the last FIFA World Cup to involve 32 teams. From 2026, the World Cup is expected to host 48-nations.

Pulse Nigeria

This World Cup will take place from late November to mid- December due to the extreme summer heat in Qatar, making it the first championship to not take place in May, June, or July.

Pulse Nigeria

GROUP A: Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador, Netherlands

GROUP B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

Pulse Nigeria

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Pulse Nigeria

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Pulse Nigeria

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea