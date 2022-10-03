Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Aubameyang was delighted to open his account and he was quick to explain how the bench reacted to Gallagher’s rocket, as well as reflecting on the game as a whole.

"When you are a striker, you are always looking for your first goal so to score early into my career at Chelsea is a huge relief," explained Aubameyang.

"Thiago told me to go inside the defense because he thought Reece was going to play long. So I went inside, I turned my body and I used the defender a little bit to create some space and then I managed to find the corner. It was what I like to call a ‘striker’s finish’!

"It was a really tough game but I think we had control of things and to get the win, I think it’s a great job from all the team.

"Conor’s goal was crazy! All of us on the bench, we were jumping up everywhere because it was an amazing finish, a brilliant goal and we are really happy with the three points." He concluded.

