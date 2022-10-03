PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Fabian Simiyu
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t hide his delight at netting his first Chelsea goal and helping the Blues to victory at Crystal Palace this weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.

Gabon national and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Chelsea recently on deadline day from Barcelona. He on October 1, 2022, inspired Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback after scoring his first goal in a blue shirt.

Aubameyang was delighted to open his account and he was quick to explain how the bench reacted to Gallagher’s rocket, as well as reflecting on the game as a whole.

"When you are a striker, you are always looking for your first goal so to score early into my career at Chelsea is a huge relief," explained Aubameyang.

Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal with Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022.
Chelsea's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his goal with Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on October 1, 2022. AFP

"Thiago told me to go inside the defense because he thought Reece was going to play long. So I went inside, I turned my body and I used the defender a little bit to create some space and then I managed to find the corner. It was what I like to call a ‘striker’s finish’!

"It was a really tough game but I think we had control of things and to get the win, I think it’s a great job from all the team.

"Conor’s goal was crazy! All of us on the bench, we were jumping up everywhere because it was an amazing finish, a brilliant goal and we are really happy with the three points." He concluded.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.
Conor Gallagher of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022. AFP

Chelsea will welcome AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on October 5 for the Champions League and Aubameyang is hoping to continue playing his part for Potter’s side in a congested run of fixtures ahead.

