Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

Fabian Simiyu
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Respect for Iranian Woman' T-shirt invaded the pitch during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

A pitch invader runs on with a rainbow flag and a t-shirt saying Respect for Iranian Woman during the FIFA World Cup match on November 28, 2022.
A pitch invader has caused different reactions online after storming into the pitch during Portugal vs Uruguay match with a rainbow flag.

The supporter was in a blue shirt with 'Respect Iranian Woman' printed at the back with a Superman logo displayed at the front.

He was chased down the field by security officials an action that triggered him to drop the flag before being escorted off the field. The referee picked up the flag and left it on the sideline.

READ: FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

Several football fans have lauded the protestor for his bravery amid the ongoing controversies over hosts Qatar's treatment of the LGBTQ community as well as antigovernmental demonstrations in Iran.

More than three European teams lost the battle to wear the OneLove armband after being warned by FIFA on the repercussions of doing so.

Germany posed for their team photo with their mouths covered during their match against Japan to signify that they had been denied the freedom to air their views.

Germany threatened to take FIFA to court over the same after the Japan match but nothing has been reported over the same instance.

Despite the ongoing uncertainties over the same, Stuart Andrew who is the UK sports minister has insisted that he will wear the OneLove armband in the England vs Wales today November 29, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT.

"I'm not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are." Said the minister who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

FIFA has been quiet on the issue and people are waiting to hear the directives that they will put across as the tournament takes shape.

