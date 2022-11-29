Pitch invader displays rainbow flag during the Portugal vs Uruguay match

The supporter was in a blue shirt with 'Respect Iranian Woman' printed at the back with a Superman logo displayed at the front.

He was chased down the field by security officials an action that triggered him to drop the flag before being escorted off the field. The referee picked up the flag and left it on the sideline.

Several football fans have lauded the protestor for his bravery amid the ongoing controversies over hosts Qatar's treatment of the LGBTQ community as well as antigovernmental demonstrations in Iran.

More than three European teams lost the battle to wear the OneLove armband after being warned by FIFA on the repercussions of doing so.

Germany posed for their team photo with their mouths covered during their match against Japan to signify that they had been denied the freedom to air their views.

Germany threatened to take FIFA to court over the same after the Japan match but nothing has been reported over the same instance.

Despite the ongoing uncertainties over the same, Stuart Andrew who is the UK sports minister has insisted that he will wear the OneLove armband in the England vs Wales today November 29, 2022, at 22:00 pm EAT.

"I'm not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are." Said the minister who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.