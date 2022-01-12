RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pogba included in Man Utd squad for pre-season tour amid transfer talk

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paul Pogba has been included in Manchester United's squad for their pre-season tour despite the France star's apparent desire to leave the Premier League club.

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba will travel with the squad for their pre-season tour
Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba will travel with the squad for their pre-season tour

It had been claimed Pogba might refuse to make the trip amid reports the midfielder is keen to force a move away from Old Trafford.

Recommended articles

Real Madrid and Pogba's former club Juventus are both said to be interested in signing him and in June he said "now could be a good time to find a new challenge".

Pogba had missed United's training sessions this week with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permission.

But he was back at the training ground on Sunday and a squad announcement on United's website confirmed he will travel with the rest of Solskjaer's team as they head to Australia.

Pogba has struggled since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a club-record deal in 2016.

He was included in the PFA Team of the Year last season but his often-lethargic performances split opinion among supporters, while he reportedly had a major falling-out with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

Talking to The Times last week, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said he had made the club aware he was looking to move the player on and offered no assurances that the 26-year-old would travel for the tour.

"Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are," Raiola said.

Romelu Lukaku, another United player linked with a summer departure to Inter Milan, is included among the 28-man party, as are new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

Solskjaer's side will take on Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia before continuing on for pre-season games in Singapore and China.

Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile's Copa America third-place play-off defeat by Argentina on Saturday, is missing but would not have been included at this stage due to his international exertions.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February - reports

Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February - reports

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool

Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool

Pogba included in Man Utd squad for pre-season tour amid transfer talk

Pogba included in Man Utd squad for pre-season tour amid transfer talk

Kipchoge secures new partnership as he prepares for 2024 Olympics

Kipchoge secures new partnership as he prepares for 2024 Olympics

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Arsenal can still attract elite players, says Arteta

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Peres Jepchirchir and Joyceline Jepkosgei confirm participation in Boston marathon

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Security fears loom over Africa's football fiesta

Security forces deployed massively in Limbe last January when Cameroon hosted the African Nations Championship Creator: -

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo