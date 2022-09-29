Van de Beek's "regrets" at Machester United was caused by Paul Pogba

Donny Van de Beek apparently wanted to leave Manchester United during the 2021/22 Premier League because Paul Pogba was apparently receiving preferential treatment at Old Trafford, according to his former agent.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in 2020 with the Red Devils parting with £40million to land his signature.

Paul Pogba plays for Juventus where he moved to recently on July 2022 for free after United snubbed him for a contract extension.

Guido Albers who is Van de Beek's former agent has opened up to Voetbal primeur stating that things got from bad to worse when Pogba started being fielded ahead of Van de Beek despite turning up late for training.

"I saw the disappointment about the way he was treated by Manchester United, and he saw up close what I did to turn the situation around. But from the day he was not allowed to leave Manchester United again, it was final." Said Albers

"In the Netherlands, Donny got all the appreciation, performed well and was super popular with the fans. At Manchester United, he then never played. The relationship between him and the club really cooled down badly.

"He had to compete against Paul Pogba, who reported late to the training camp, said sorry and was allowed to play again – in the place of a boy who was training 10 hours a day for eight weeks to show he was good enough.

"I then had that disappointment thrown at me. I underestimated what not playing anymore did to him mentally. I should have looked earlier: how can I help him?" Concluded Guido Albers.

Van de Beek is back at Manchester United after coming back from Everton where he went on loan to rejuvenate his career.

