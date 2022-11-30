WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Your GOAT could never' - Reactions as Messi's Argentina defeat Poland to qualify for World Cup knockout stage

David Ben
Fans on social media believe Lionel Messi intentionally missed his spot-kick in Argentina's dominant win against Poland.

Social media reactions to Argentina's win over Poland
Social media reactions to Argentina's win over Poland

Poland faced Argentina in their final World Cup group game on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, at Stadium 974.

The Albiceleste dominated proceedings from the start and created better chances in the first half.

The South Americans had an opportunity to open the scoring after they were awarded a penalty after VAR adjudged Lionel Messi to have been fouled in the box in the 37th minute.

However, the mercurial Argentine stepped up and saw his spot kick brilliantly saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny to keep the scores 0-0.

Argentina managed to create a couple of chances after that miss but were lacking quality finishing as Poland's defense held on until the break with both teams heading into the dressing rooms without a goal in the first 45 minutes.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty for Argentina in the first half against Poland
Lionel Messi missed a penalty for Argentina in the first half against Poland Pulse Sports

However, it was a quick-fire start to the second half as Argentina opened the scoring 68 seconds into the second half after Alexis Mac-Allister found the back of the net to give the Albiceleste a 1-0 lead.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina against Poland in the second half
Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring for Argentina against Poland in the second half Twitter

Argentina continued to dominate and soon doubled their lead in the 67th minute after Enzo Fernandez found Julian Alvarez who finished ruthlessly to put Argentina 2-0 up.

Poland just looked like they were happy to defend and failed to create any real chances before up till the 90th minute.

Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead in the second half
Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead in the second half Twitter

In the end, Argentina were victorious as they progressed to the knockout stages in Qatar alongside Poland who were also through on goal difference following Mexico's 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia.

Following the win for Argentina, fans have taken to social media to react. Here are some of the reactions below:

