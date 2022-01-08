RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Poland striker Piatek joins Fiorentina

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) has signed for Serie A club Fiorentina

Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) has signed for Serie A club Fiorentina Creator: JANEK SKARZYNSKI
Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek (L) has signed for Serie A club Fiorentina Creator: JANEK SKARZYNSKI

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek has left Hertha Berlin to sign for Fiorentina and his third stint in Serie A, both clubs confirmed Saturday.

Recommended articles

The 26-year-old has initially signed on loan for the rest of the season after which Fiorentina will have an option to buy.

"Krzysztof approached us with the desire for a change," explained Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

"It's no secret that he feels comfortable in the Italian league, so we found a good solution for all parties involved."

The Poland striker netted 26 goals in 55 Italian league games for both Genoa and AC Milan, from whom he joined Hertha two years ago.

He had since scored 13 goals with four assists in 58 games for the Berlin club.

Piatek has also netted nine goals in 21 internationals.

He last played in a 2-1 defeat to Hungary in Warsaw in a World Cup qualifier last November which saw Poland finish second in their group and now face Russia in a play-off in March.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Poland striker Piatek joins Fiorentina

Poland striker Piatek joins Fiorentina

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Pogba return a month away, says Rangnick

Pogba return a month away, says Rangnick

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

Wife of Sierra Leone footballer kisses husband’s legs, prays ahead of AFCON [VIDEO]

AFCON winners to go home with a whooping Sh566 million prize money

AFCON winners to go home with a whooping Sh566 million prize money

'CAN effect': Africa Cup of Nations throws up jab dilemma

'CAN effect': Africa Cup of Nations throws up jab dilemma

Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon

Man City shrug off Covid outbreak to thrash Swindon

Covid-hit Bayern Munich humbled at home by Moenchengladbach

Covid-hit Bayern Munich humbled at home by Moenchengladbach

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Former Wales coach Coleman joins Greek strugglers Atromitos

Trending

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

AFCON 2021: Ghana draws Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ