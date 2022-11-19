Portugal did not qualify to play in the World Cup until 1966 in England and did not play again in the world cup till five editions later 1986 in Mexico, they failed to qualify until 2002, but they have been a main feature in the pinnacle of world football competitions since the turn of the millennium.
Portugal World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach
Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes would star for Switzerland in their World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.
Recommended articles
The current Portugal squad can lay claim to being one of the favourites to win the competition, they have already tasted victory in the European championships and the Nations league, they would feel the world cup is all that is left to achieve before the retirement of veterans like Pepe
How Portugal qualified for the World cup
Portugal were unable to qualify for Qatar 2022 directly and they had to go through the play-offs were they eventually qualified.
Portugal had direct qualifications on their hands before losing 2-1 to Serbia in the final game of the qualifying round. This meant Serbia took the direct qualifying spot and Portugal had to go through the playoffs where they comfortably beat Turkey before ensuring a place in Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 win against North Macedonia.
Portugal in Russia 2018
Portugal started Russia 2018 against geographic neighbour Spain where a brilliant performance and hat-trick from Ronaldo forced a draw against the spaniards.
The next game of the group was against north-Africans Morocco and Ronaldo scored again, the only goal in the game and it was enough to win his team three points.
The last game of the group was keenly contested, but Portugal got the one point required for qualification, their luck however ran out in the round of 16, when a Cavani double meant Pepe’s equaliser earlier in the game would mean nothing at the end of the day.
Portugal final World Cup squad
Portugal has one of the best squads going into the world cup, they are onto something of a golden generation with the volume of Portuguese talents springing up everywhere.
They have a perfect blend of players in their prime, youngsters and veterans in their twilight.
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Patricio (Roma).
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolves), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolves), Otavio Monteiro (Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (Braga).
See the list of every country's World Cup squads here
Portugal’s best players
Cristiano Ronaldo has had so many issues and controversies on and off the field for Manchester United this season, but he is still the star man for Portugal and the international record goalscorer would be looking to extend his record this world cup.
Bruno Fernandes would be the main creative force for Portugal in Qatar alongside Bernardo silva, the playmaker would be looking to beat ‘he does not play well with Ronaldo’ accusations.
Portugal’s Coach
Fernando Santos has been the manager of the Portuguese men’s national team since 2014 and the 68-year-old would be looking to lead his charges into glory at the World Cup
Santos has seen this team to victory in the Euros and Nations league respectively, if he manages to add the World Cup to it, he might be getting a tattoo like that of his fellow countryman Jose Mourinho who drew the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League titles on his arm.
Portugal World Cup group fixtures
Portugal vs Ghana
Thursday, November 24th
5:00 AM(GMT+1)
Portugal vs Uruguay
Monday, November 28th
8:00 AM(GMT+1)
South Korea vs Portugal
Friday, December 2nd
4:00 PM(GMT+1)
Bet9ja odds for Portugal to win the World Cup @ 17.00 Odds
Bet9ja Booking Number: 33RYFB3
Portugal are 9th favourite to win the tournament outright according to the bookmakers, and you would be rewarded for picking this with 17 times your money plus bonuses should they come out champions.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: England vs Iran: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds
-
SHOCKER! Despite ban, alcohol available in Qatar stadiums for VIP ticket holders
-
Qatar 2022: How Real Madrid's Benzema was forced to 'give up' on FIFA World Cup with France