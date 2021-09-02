Portugal's Semedo released on 10,000 euros bail after rape accusation

The examining magistrate and the prosecutor agreed the 27-year-old, accused of the rape of a 17-year-old girl, could be released without any restrictive conditions, according to judicial officials.

Semedo, who made the last of his three Portugal appearances in November, was arrested on Sunday, after the teenage girl told police he, and a 40-year-old Nigerian man, who was arrested on Monday, had lured her back to his house and raped her.

The Sporting Lisbon academy product met the girl at a bar in the seaside town of Oropos for drinks on Saturday and then drove her to his home in the Athens suburb of Glyfada where the girl said she was raped.

Semedo testified in person to the examining magistrate on Thursday afternoon.

He denied the accusations, admitted he had sexual intercourse with the girl with her consent and he said he did not know her age, the judicial officials told AFP.

"Do not worry my friends, you'll see," Semedo told reporters gathered outside the courtroom on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the 17-year old also testified in person, as well as the 40-year old Nigerian.

Greek champions Olympiakos said earlier this week they would take no action against the player, nor would they comment on the matter pending a judgement.

"Olympiakos fully respect the presumption of innocence," a club statement said.

Semedo has recently been linked with a move to Porto or Torino.

He joined Olympiakos two years ago on a four-year contract from Villarreal.