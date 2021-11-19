RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Positive virus test - Newcastle manager Eddie Howe

Positive virus test - Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Glyn KIRK
Positive virus test - Newcastle manager Eddie Howe Creator: Glyn KIRK

Eddie Howe will miss what should have been his first match as Newcastle manager, at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Recommended articles

"I'm very disappointed that I won't be there with you all at St James' Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate," Howe told Newcastle's website on Friday.

"I'd like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn't derailed our preparations for what is an important game."

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager added: "I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."

Assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle in Howe's absence, the club said.

Newcastle are still searching for a first Premier League win of the season but there is renewed optimism at the northeast side following a recent Saudi-led takeover.

Howe was hired earlier this month as Newcastle's wealthy new owners seek to transform their club after years in the wilderness and he is under huge pressure to deliver at a club who last won a major trophy back in 1969.

Newcastle have collected just five of the first 33 points on offer in the Premier League this season and are five points from safety.

But Howe, who has been out of work since he left south coast Bournemouth in August 2020, was adamant Newcastle could bridge the gap. 

"At Bournemouth, every year we were in a relegation battle," he said before his positive test result was announced. "For the first four years, we achieved our objective and stayed in the Premier League."

Newcastle's new owners continued their overhaul of the club on Friday, announcing that managing director Lee Charnley had left St James' Park following a handover period.

He effectively served as Newcastle's most hands-on executive while previous owner Mike Ashley often stayed away from Tyneside.

Charnley, who had been with Newcastle for 22 years, will be replaced with a new chief executive in due course, the club said.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley said: "I would like to thank Lee sincerely for his support and professionalism during this time of change. His knowledge and assistance have been hugely appreciated by the club's new board."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for Covid: Guardiola

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for Covid: Guardiola

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

Trending

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game against Uruguay that pushed Argentina closer to qualifying for the World Cup Creator: Ernesto Ryan

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN