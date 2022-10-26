PREMIER LEAGUE

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over £20,000

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 2012 Premier League title was City's first since 1968, with broadcaster Martin Tyler chanting a now famous "Aguerooo!" commentary line.

Sergio Aguero's 2012 title-winning shirt
Sergio Aguero's 2012 title-winning shirt

The shirt that Sergio Aguero wore when he scored the historic injury-time goal that gave Manchester City its first Premier League title is being auctioned off.

On May 13, 2012, the Cityzens won its first league title in 44 years, after Aguero scored a 93rd-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers to seal a 3-2 victory.

The match-winner helped City clinch the title at the expense of City rivals Manchester United.

Now, the unwashed and champagne-stained number 16 shirt Aguero wore, and pulled off in celebration of his title-winning-goal, is expected to fetch at least £20,000.

The shirt is said to have been due to go up for auction in May earlier this year, but was withdrawn due to "unforeseen circumstances" never fully explained.

On November 3, the shirt will be auctioned off at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, England.

Aguero, who retired in December 2021 to protect his health, once described the goal as "the best moment of my life".

According to David Wilson-Turner, Hansons' head of sports memorabilia, the shirt was obtained by a former Manchester City kitman who donated it to the National Football Shirt Collection.

Sergio Aguero celebrates his title-winning goal for Manchester City against QPR on May 13, 2012
Sergio Aguero celebrates his title-winning goal for Manchester City against QPR on May 13, 2012

"It was arguably the most important goal in the club's history. Former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli asked Aguero for the shirt as a souvenir but left it behind with his bag.

"It was obtained by a former Manchester City kitman who donated it to the National Football Shirt Collection which loans sporting memorabilia to museums."

Collection owner Neville Evans, from Wales, added: "After Balotelli left the stadium without his bag - and the shirt - the items were transferred to the club's training ground. However, they were never claimed.

"After some time had passed, the former Manchester City staff member who found the shirt gifted it to the National Football Shirt Collection via my curator.

Manchester City unveiled a statue at the Etihad Stadium in 2022 in honour of Sergio Aguero's 93:20 goal
Manchester City unveiled a statue at the Etihad Stadium in 2022 in honour of Sergio Aguero's 93:20 goal

"I never planned to sell it but my curator is currently undergoing medical treatment. The auction proceeds will be shared between him and two charities important to him, Testicular Cancer UK and the Stroke Association."

The 2012 Premier League title was City's first since 1968 with the goal widely held to be one of the Premier League's greatest, prompting broadcaster Martin Tyler's famous "Aguerooo!" commentary line.

