Reactions as Chelsea dig deep to overcome Crystal Palace

David Ben
Sports > Football

Fans have reacted on social media after Graham Potter picked up his first win as Chelsea coach.

Chelsea came from behind to win Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League
Chelsea came from behind to win Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League

Chelsea took a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, October 1, 2022.

It was the Blues' first match under new manager Graham Potter who replaced Thomas Tuchel last month at the Chelsea dugout.

The Blues were looking to improve from their position in the league this season having picked up just two wins from six matches.

But it was Patrick Vieira's men who opened the scoring at Selhurst, after Odsonne Edouard found the back of the net as early as 7 minutes into the game.

Odsonne Odouard scored the opener for Crystal Palace against Chelsea
Odsonne Odouard scored the opener for Crystal Palace against Chelsea

The Blues looked second best in the initial stages of the half as Thiago Silva was lucky not to be sent off in the 33rd minute after committing a foul.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was forced to review the incident with VAR but Silva's booking was confirmed to be just a yellow instead of a sending-off.

However, Chelsea roared back into the game after Thiago Silva's header found Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who smashed home from close range in the 38th minute.

Thiago Silva assisted Aubamayang for his first Premier League goal with Chelsea
Thiago Silva assisted Aubamayang for his first Premier League goal with Chelsea
Thiago Silva was lucky not to be sent off in the first half
Thiago Silva was lucky not to be sent off in the first half

Aubameyang's goal proved to be the last real action in the first half as both sides went into the break with the scores level.

In what was an intense contest between both sides, Chelsea boasted the greater possession.

It looked like the Blues were going to drop points on the road as well up until extra time, when substitute Conor Gallagher scored an absolutely brilliant strike from outside the box to seal the comeback for Chelsea and Graham Potter his first win as Blues coach.

Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Conor Gallagher scored the winner for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Following the hard-fought victory on Saturday, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

