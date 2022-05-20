PREMIER LEAGUE

VIDEO: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira kicks Everton fan during pitch invasion

Tunde Young
Patrick Vieira appeared to kick an Everton fan to the ground after his Crystal Palace team lost in the Premier League.

Patrick Vieira involved in an altercation with an Everton fan
Footage on Sky Sports News showed Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira kicking a fan who appeared to goad him as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing rooms.

Everton came from two goals down to defeat Crystal Palace 3-2 and secure their place in the Premier League next season.

Goodison Park erupted after Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s dramatic late winning goal which led to a pitch invasion by the jubilant home fans.

Everton fans invaded the pitch to celebrate escaping relegation
One particular fan celebrated a little too much by stepping toward Vieira and goading the Frenchman which was not taken lightly.

The Arsenal legend then appeared to be shown turning around and reacting to the provocation and aiming a kick in the direction of the supporter.

Footage shown on Sky Sports News showed a fan appearing to goad Vieira as he made his way across the pitch and back to the dressing rooms.

The incident cast an ugly shadow on what was an otherwise special night for Everton after escaping relegation in such fairytale fashion only for the game to be remembered mostly for fan violence.

Viera declined to comment on the incident but expressed his disappointment in his team’s capitulation as Crystal Palace threw away a 2-0 lead.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was disappointed in his team
"Disappointed as in the first half we played some really good football and controlled the tempo of the game and tactically. We came into the second half with confidence but did not respect the game as much as in the first half. Slowly they started to get into the game. The first goal woke up the crowd and it became difficult for us. The game went into a fight and we could not cope with it,” Vieira told Sky Sports.

