ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

24-year-old Zambian star Enock Mwepu was forced to retire from football in October due to a heart condition but is now back at Brighton.

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach
Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

Former Zambian footballer Enock Mwepu is back at Brighton as an academy coach after retiring from football in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old was on the books of Brighton as a player until October 10 when he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Brighton have now announced that Mwepu has been appointed coach of Brighton's Under-9s and will start his new role in 2023.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players."

Enock Mwepu appointed as a Brighton academy coach
Enock Mwepu appointed as a Brighton academy coach AFP

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career,” De Zerbi said.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “We were very keen to help Enock with the next stage of his career, and we’re delighted he’s taken us up on the offer to join our academy coaching staff after an incredibly difficult time for him and his family following his diagnosis.”

“Whenever we recruit a new member of staff, on or off the pitch, we want them to fit with our club values and Enock absolutely encapsulates those perfectly. We’re thrilled Enock will continue to be part of our club, and believe Enock has a huge amount of potential as a coach. We want to give him the opportunity to flourish in this role,” Barber said.

Enock was forced to call time on his playing career in October, aged just 24, after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition and, after a period away from the game to assess his options, he has decided to return to the club.

Enock Mwepu was forced to retire from football at 24 years old
Enock Mwepu was forced to retire from football at 24 years old AFP

He made 81 league appearances over four years at Salzburg, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games during the 2020/21 season.

Mwepu signed for Brighton in 2021 and went on to make 27 appearances, scoring three goals before retiring in October 2022.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

  • From left: Luis Suarez,Pepe, Mario Balotelli and Sergio Ramos

    8 most antagonistic footballers in the world

  • Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag will battle for the signature of one of Europe's finest talents

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

8 most antagonistic footballers in the world

8 most antagonistic footballers in the world

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]

10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

3 lucky Brazilian players that were mentored by Pele

Benfica want to renew the contract of their World Cup winner

Benfica want to renew the contract of their World Cup winner

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Paul Pogba of Juventus FC arrives prior to the pre-season friendly match between Juventus FC and Juventus FC U23 on August 4, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Paul Pogba is in hot soup again this festive season

Enzo Fernandez could be heading to Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea are ready to pay £115m for Enzo Fernandez but is it a good idea?

Pele is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time (Sven Simon)

Brazilian Legend Pele dies at 82 after battle with Cancer

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on December 27, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Christian Eriksen addresses the post-Ronaldo era at United

Pele
RIP

Reactions as Pele rests at 82

Benfica stars pose with World Cup trophy

Benfica want to renew the contract of their World Cup winner

Zlatan Ibrahimović
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Zlatan Ibrahimović - Why the 'lion' is still hunting

Football legends the late Diego Maradona (L) and the late Pele are seen together in 2016
LEGENDARY

The day Pele and Maradona teamed up to entertain their fans in one venue [Video]