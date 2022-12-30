PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

The 24-year-old was on the books of Brighton as a player until October 10 when he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

Brighton have now announced that Mwepu has been appointed coach of Brighton's Under-9s and will start his new role in 2023.

Quotes on Mwepu’s return

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players."

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience. He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country. This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career,” De Zerbi said.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “We were very keen to help Enock with the next stage of his career, and we’re delighted he’s taken us up on the offer to join our academy coaching staff after an incredibly difficult time for him and his family following his diagnosis.”

“Whenever we recruit a new member of staff, on or off the pitch, we want them to fit with our club values and Enock absolutely encapsulates those perfectly. We’re thrilled Enock will continue to be part of our club, and believe Enock has a huge amount of potential as a coach. We want to give him the opportunity to flourish in this role,” Barber said.

Enock Mwepu gets a second chance at Brighton

Enock was forced to call time on his playing career in October, aged just 24, after it was discovered he had a hereditary heart condition and, after a period away from the game to assess his options, he has decided to return to the club.

He made 81 league appearances over four years at Salzburg, scoring 11 goals and laying on nine assists, while also playing in every one of their Champions League group stage games during the 2020/21 season.