'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

In what was a largely one-sided contest, the hosts pretty much settled the encounter in the first half.

The Blues got the party started as early as 8 minutes into the encounter when Phil Foden found the back of the net to give Guardiola's men the early lead.

City looked confident and were evidently dominant as they doubled their lead 26 minutes later with Erling Haaland picking up from where he left off after a lovely assist from Kevin de Bruyne.

United struggled to cope with City's pressure and were made to pay once more as the hosts piled more misery on their opponents.

Erling Haaland grabbed a brace after combining once more with De Bruyne in the 37th minute to stretch City's lead.

However, there was a slight setback for the hosts when Kyle Walker came off injured in the 41st minute with summer signing Sergi Gomez replacing the defender.

But United still had no answer for the defending champions as the game looked beyond United's reach with Phil Foden also grabbing his brace in the 44th minute, with Haaland turning provider.

It was a literal tale of men vs boys as the Red Devils breathed a huge sigh of relief at half time which left them trailing by four goals down with everything to do in the second 45.

Erik Ten Hag's men looked prepared to fight in the second half as summer signing Antony pulled one goal back for the visitors in the 56th minute.

But Guardiola's men were swift to reply back after VAR confirmed Erling Haaland's hat-trick in the 64th minute to put the game way beyond United's grasp.

The Norwegian's strike now means he is the first player to score in three consecutive home matches in Premier League history.

United looked out of their depth as they struggled to create chances and reduce the embarrassment.

But things got worse for the boys in red as the men in blue piled more misery on their neighbours with Phil Foden also completing his hat-trick in the 73rd minute after anther Haaland assist.

Ten Hag whose name had already been spelt after Foden's strike was pictured with a dejected look on the touchline as he watched his side helplessly ripped to shreds in front of him.

But the visitors managed to find the back of the net in the 84th minute through second-half substitute Anthony Martial, whose effort barely helped reduce the deficit.

United grabbed a third goal in stoppage time after Martial scored a penalty to grab a brace as the Red Devils tried to contain their embarrassment.

But it was too little too late for United as City reigned supreme at full-time defeating their local rivals 6-3.

