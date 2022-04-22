Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

The Egyptian playmaker is among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or with the previous four winners of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi all named as the best men's footballers in the world at the ages of 32, 33, 32 and 34 respectively.

Salah also hinted that at 33, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is still going as strong as ever, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a 40-year-old refusing to let off netting goals in Serie A despite his age.

While speaking to FourFourTwo, the Liverpool man was adamant that becoming a 30-year-old could have a negative impact on his game.

“I don’t think about the fact I’m going to turn 30,” he said. “I ask some players and they say it’s a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don’t know, I’m feeling fine. I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying football – it doesn’t matter how old you are now.

Pulse Nigeria

“Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

“To play in that [Liverpool] atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me…banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment,” Salah said about possibly having to move on from Anfield.

He also illustrated his desire to stay at Liverpool for several more years to one day challenge Ian Rush’s club record of 346 goals.

“More than 300, it’s quite tough to get. But let’s see. Hopefully, before I go, I will be the first,” an ambitious Salah said.