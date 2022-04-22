PREMIER LEAGUE

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A 29-year-old Salah was among the goal scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has stated that despite turning 30 in June, his age will continue to remain inconsequential to his performances.

Recommended articles

The Egyptian playmaker is among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or with the previous four winners of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi all named as the best men's footballers in the world at the ages of 32, 33, 32 and 34 respectively.

Salah also hinted that at 33, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is still going as strong as ever, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a 40-year-old refusing to let off netting goals in Serie A despite his age.

While speaking to FourFourTwo, the Liverpool man was adamant that becoming a 30-year-old could have a negative impact on his game.

“I don’t think about the fact I’m going to turn 30,” he said. “I ask some players and they say it’s a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don’t know, I’m feeling fine. I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying football – it doesn’t matter how old you are now.

A 29-year-old Salah was among the scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
A 29-year-old Salah was among the scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield. Pulse Nigeria

“Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

“To play in that [Liverpool] atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me…banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment,” Salah said about possibly having to move on from Anfield.

He also illustrated his desire to stay at Liverpool for several more years to one day challenge Ian Rush’s club record of 346 goals.

“More than 300, it’s quite tough to get. But let’s see. Hopefully, before I go, I will be the first,” an ambitious Salah said.

The Egyptian is currently on 155 goals and is ninth on the list of Liverpool’s all-time top scorers.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

    Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

  • Erik Ten Hag wants Ajax winger Antony at United next season

    Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

  • Paul Pogba

    Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Recommended articles

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Ten Hag wants 'next Ronaldo' at Manchester United

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Pogba 'unlikely' to play for the club again

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

Emma Raducanu reveals love for Motorsport, names favourite driver

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

3 things Tyson Fury's uncharacteristic calmness tells us ahead of Dilian Whyte clash

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Genk to recall Cyriel Dessers from Feyenoord for next season

Trending

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Didier Drogba becomes first African to be inducted into the PL Hall of Fame

Didier Drogba
PREMIER LEAGUE

5 things I found out about Manchester United's new manager Erik Ten Hag

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The club is broken' - Gary Neville makes shocking reaction to appointment of Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville

WATCH: Mike Tyson beats up a plane passenger [VIDEO]

Mike Tyson
COMMENT

Erik Ten Hag will end up like his predecessors if the culture at Manchester United does not change

Erik Ten Haag will end up like his predecessors if the Manchester United system does not change
PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United star Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for special tribute at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo (IMAGO/PA Images)