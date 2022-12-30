Joao Felix looks likely to leave Atletico on loan next month, three-and-a-half years after joining the club from Benfica for a club-record fee of £113 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January
Manchester United and Arsenal are in the market for a new forward to boost their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season
Recommended articles
He has struggled for a consistent place in Diego Simeone's starting XI this term, and only has four goals to his name in 18 appearances this term.
Felix in demand
The World Cup in Qatar allowed Felix to show his full qualities on the world stage, scoring once and providing two assists in four Portugal appearances.
Those performances have reminded the rest of Europe about his unique qualities, and now Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG have all been credited with an interest in acquiring his services
Man Utd, Arsenal 'favourites' to sign Felix
According to Spanish outlet AS, United and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Felix. They claim that those clubs are the best-placed to complete a loan move for the Portugal star.
Reports from the Daily Record allege that Atletico Madrid will allow a temporary departure should interested clubs pay an £8 million loan fee and his full salary.
Diego Simeone's comments on Felix
Atletico boss, Diego Simeone has played down talk of a January exit for Joao Felix claiming he can still be very important to the side.
He explained (via 90min): "What matters to me is the team, and he is important to the team.
"If he does for us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the talent, and the team needs his qualities.
"Since I have been at the club, some differences exist between people and we cannot agree on everything. [But] I have looked for the best for the club until the last day, whether it is me or the footballers. Everyone gives the maximum."
Joao Felix opened the scoring for Atletico in their 2-0 La Liga home win over Elche on Thursday night.
More from category
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems
-
8 most antagonistic footballers in the world
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January