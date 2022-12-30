ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United and Arsenal now favourites to sign World Cup star in January

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United and Arsenal are in the market for a new forward to boost their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season

Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag will battle for the signature of one of Europe's finest talents
Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag will battle for the signature of one of Europe's finest talents

Joao Felix looks likely to leave Atletico on loan next month, three-and-a-half years after joining the club from Benfica for a club-record fee of £113 million.

He has struggled for a consistent place in Diego Simeone's starting XI this term, and only has four goals to his name in 18 appearances this term.

Joao Felix could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in January
Joao Felix could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid in January AFP

The World Cup in Qatar allowed Felix to show his full qualities on the world stage, scoring once and providing two assists in four Portugal appearances.

Those performances have reminded the rest of Europe about his unique qualities, and now Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG have all been credited with an interest in acquiring his services

According to Spanish outlet AS, United and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Felix. They claim that those clubs are the best-placed to complete a loan move for the Portugal star.

Joao Felix has reportedly asked to be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid in the January window
Joao Felix has reportedly asked to be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid in the January window AFP

Reports from the Daily Record allege that Atletico Madrid will allow a temporary departure should interested clubs pay an £8 million loan fee and his full salary.

Atletico boss, Diego Simeone has played down talk of a January exit for Joao Felix claiming he can still be very important to the side.

He explained (via 90min): "What matters to me is the team, and he is important to the team.

"If he does for us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has the talent, and the team needs his qualities.

"Since I have been at the club, some differences exist between people and we cannot agree on everything. [But] I have looked for the best for the club until the last day, whether it is me or the footballers. Everyone gives the maximum."

Joao Felix opened the scoring for Atletico in their 2-0 La Liga home win over Elche on Thursday night.

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.
