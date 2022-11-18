Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United are looking into taking legal action against Cristiano Ronaldo for breach of contract which could result in a termination.

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, 37, gave a recent interview to Piers Morgan in which he heavily criticized his employers and had a dig at head coach, Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese who is currently away on international duty took several swipes at the Club's hierarchy in a manner that was sure to have hefty repercussions.

Recommended articles

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of the club
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of the club AFP

The Club released a statement on Thursday, which read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave this summer, should the club receive a suitable bid for his services but no offers were made that matched United's valuation. He has remained in the spotlight throughout the start of the season for several disciplinary reasons and was suspended from training after leaving the pitch before the end of the Premier league game against Tottenham.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) being substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) being substituted by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag AFP

There seems to be only one solution to this problem. Majority of Manchester United fans have voiced their disappointment over his recent remarks and it is hard to see how Ronaldo and the United manager, Ten Hag can work together again

Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi Ufomadu Ifeanyi is passionate about European football and dedicated to delivering the best content. Hobbies: watching football &amp; basketball.

More from category

  • Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

    Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

  • Fans with beer at a stadium

    Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums

  • Least memorable FIFA World Cup opening games

    Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Recommended articles

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums

Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Why Ronaldo could have lied on joining Manchester City and other top-rated football stories

Why Ronaldo could have lied on joining Manchester City and other top-rated football stories

'I'm ok with Roro'- Bruno quashes beef rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

'I'm ok with Roro'- Bruno quashes beef rumours with Cristiano Ronaldo

'Sit back and relax' - How Olunga spent his holiday in Kenya [Photos]

'Sit back and relax' - How Olunga spent his holiday in Kenya [Photos]

Trending

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup
Qatar 2022

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

French National Team
Qatar 2022

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, coach

Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates after the match between Brentford and Manchester City on November 12, 2022.
BREAKING

Ivan Toney charged over alleged breaches of betting rules

Ivan Toney of Brentford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on November 12, 2022.

5 top footballers who have been banned for betting

Sadio Mane (m) has been ruled out of Senegal's World Cup campaign

Qatar 2022: Bad news for Senegal as African champions suffer World Cup blow

Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Julius Achon

Nike gifts double Olympian brand new Land Cruiser