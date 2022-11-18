Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

AFP

Manchester United's response

The Club released a statement on Thursday, which read:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Time ticking for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave this summer, should the club receive a suitable bid for his services but no offers were made that matched United's valuation. He has remained in the spotlight throughout the start of the season for several disciplinary reasons and was suspended from training after leaving the pitch before the end of the Premier league game against Tottenham.

