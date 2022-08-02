Premier League: All 20 club kits revealed (2022/23 season)

Manchester City will hope to successfully defend their crown once again as Liverpool look to mount another serious title challenge.

Chelsea and Tottenham will be looking to disrupt the duopoly between the Reds and the Cityzens.

While Arsenal and Manchester United look to mount a serious challenge on the top four summit with both clubs desperately seeking to return to Champions League football next year.

Newcomers and returnees Fulham and AFC Bournemouth hope to stay put this time around in the league and avoid a hasty one-way trip back to the Championship in the league.

While Everton and Leeds hope to once again survive relegation this time around, as both clubs narrowly escaped last campaign.

Pulse Sports continues to build up to the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League as we reveal all the club kits from all 20 teams heading into the new campaign.

Manchester City Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Manchester City

Manchester United Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Newcastle Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Newcastle Away Kit

Premier League

Newcastle Third Kit

Premier League

Everton Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Everton Away Kit

Pulse Nigeria

AFC Bournemouth Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Liverpool Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Arsenal Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Pulse Nigeria

Arsenal

Arsenal

Southampton Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Chelsea Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Twitter

Fulham Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Leicester Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Leicester City

Leicester City

Crystal Palace Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Premier League

Nottingham Forest Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Brighton Hove Albion Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

West Ham Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Premier League

Leeds United Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League

Brentford Home/Away kit 2022/23 season

Premier League