Premier League: All 20 club kits revealed (2022/23 season)

David Ben
Sports  >  Football

Pulse Sports reviews the team kits of all the 20 Premier League clubs ahead of the 2022/23 season.

All 20 Premier League club kits for the 2022/23 season revealed

The all-new season of the Premier League is almost here and the build-up to the drama and thrills of the new campaign has already begun.

Manchester City will hope to successfully defend their crown once again as Liverpool look to mount another serious title challenge.

Chelsea and Tottenham will be looking to disrupt the duopoly between the Reds and the Cityzens.

While Arsenal and Manchester United look to mount a serious challenge on the top four summit with both clubs desperately seeking to return to Champions League football next year.

Newcomers and returnees Fulham and AFC Bournemouth hope to stay put this time around in the league and avoid a hasty one-way trip back to the Championship in the league.

While Everton and Leeds hope to once again survive relegation this time around, as both clubs narrowly escaped last campaign.

Pulse Sports continues to build up to the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League as we reveal all the club kits from all 20 teams heading into the new campaign.

Jack Grealish and Foden models Manchester City's new home kit
Jack Grealish and Foden models Manchester City's new home kit Premier League
Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne models Manchester City's away kit
Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne models Manchester City's away kit Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey Pulse Nigeria
Manchester United launched their white away kitduring their pre-season tour in Melbourne
Manchester United launched their white away kitduring their pre-season tour in Melbourne Pulse Nigeria
Newcastle home kit 2022/23
Newcastle home kit 2022/23 Premier League

Newcastle Away Kit

Newcastle blue away kit 2022/23
Newcastle blue away kit 2022/23 Premier League

Newcastle Third Kit

NUFC Third Kit 2022/23
NUFC Third Kit 2022/23 Premier League
Everton Jersey home 2022/23
Everton Jersey home 2022/23 Premier League

Everton Away Kit

Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]
Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos] Pulse Nigeria
Bournemouth New Home Kit 2022/23
Bournemouth New Home Kit 2022/23 Premier League
Bournemouth Away Kit 2022/23
Bournemouth Away Kit 2022/23 Premier League
Virgil van dijk models Liverpool's new home kit
Virgil van dijk models Liverpool's new home kit Premier League
Liverpool's 2022/23 Away kit
Liverpool's 2022/23 Away kit Premier League
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus models their 2022/23 home kit
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus models their 2022/23 home kit Pulse Nigeria
Arsenal away kit season 2022/23
Arsenal away kit season 2022/23 Arsenal
Arsenal Third Kit 2022/23 season
Arsenal Third Kit 2022/23 season Arsenal
Southampton home kit 2022/23 season
Southampton home kit 2022/23 season Premier League
Southampton Away Kit 2022/23
Southampton Away Kit 2022/23 Premier League
Chelsea home kit 2022/23 season
Chelsea home kit 2022/23 season Premier League
Chelsea away kit 2022/23
Chelsea away kit 2022/23 Twitter
Fulham-home-kit-2022/23
Fulham-home-kit-2022/23 Premier League
Fulham-away-kit 2022/23
Fulham-away-kit 2022/23 Premier League
Leicester home kit 2022/23
Leicester home kit 2022/23 Leicester City
Leicester City Third kit 2022/23
Leicester City Third kit 2022/23 Leicester City
Crystal Palace home kit 2022/23
Crystal Palace home kit 2022/23 Premier League
Crystal Palace away kit 2022/23
Crystal Palace away kit 2022/23 Premier League
Crystal Palace third kit 2022/23
Crystal Palace third kit 2022/23 Premier League
Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi models Nottingham Forest home kit for the 2022/23 season
Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi models Nottingham Forest home kit for the 2022/23 season Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC
Nottingham Forest Away Kit 2022/23
Nottingham Forest Away Kit 2022/23 Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit.jpg
Wolverhampton Wanderers home kit.jpg Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers away kit 2022/23
Wolverhampton Wanderers away kit 2022/23 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur home kit 2022/23
Tottenham Hotspur home kit 2022/23 Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur away kit 2022/23
Tottenham Hotspur away kit 2022/23 Premier League
Brighton Home kit 2022/23
Brighton Home kit 2022/23 Premier League
Brighton Away kit 2022/23 season
Brighton Away kit 2022/23 season Premier League
West Ham home kit 2022/23 season
West Ham home kit 2022/23 season Premier League
West Ham away kit 2022/23 season
West Ham away kit 2022/23 season Premier League
Leeds-United-new-home-kit 2022/23 season
Leeds-United-new-home-kit 2022/23 season Premier League
Brentford home kit 2022/23 season
Brentford home kit 2022/23 season Premier League
Brentford Away kit 2022/23 season
Brentford Away kit 2022/23 season Premier League

