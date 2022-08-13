WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland has incured the wrath of so many Fantasy Premier League fans despite Manchester City's comprehensive win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Social media reactions to Manchester City's win over Bournemouth
Social media reactions to Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

Manchester City continued from when they left off in their second Premier League game of the season.

The defending champions hosted returnees AFC Bournemouth and once more established their dominance as the team to beat in the title race this season.

City opened the scoring in the first half after striker Erling Haaland, found Ilkay Gundogan who slotted past Mark Travers to put Guardiola's side 1-0 up in the 19th minute.

The hosts soon doubled their advantage after a brilliant strike from the majestic Kevin de Bruyne 11 minutes later.

De Bruyne and Phil Foden both got on the scoresheet for City in their 4-0 win against Bournemouth
De Bruyne and Phil Foden both got on the scoresheet for City in their 4-0 win against Bournemouth Imago

City continued to dominate and soon added a third as De Bruyne found Phil Foden who slotted home from close range in the 37th minute.

The visitors went into the break trailing by three goals as City had pretty much settled the tie in the first 45.

The second half was more of the same as Guardiola's side continued to constantly attack their opposition.

Bournemouth struggled to string a decent number of passes together and soon fell behind once more, late in the second half.

Kevin de Bruyne ran the show in City's win over Bournemouth on Saturday
Kevin de Bruyne ran the show in City's win over Bournemouth on Saturday Imago

City's number 7 Joao Cancelo, continued to cause problems on the left side of the visitor's defense and soon found joy after whipping in a low cross in the 79th minute which was deflected into the Bournemouth post by Jefferson Lerma to round up the rout.

At full time it finished at the Etihad in favour of the home side who have now won both their opening games of the season.

Following the win for Manchester City fans took to social media to react to Erling Haaland's performance after the Norwegian striker failed to find the back of the net.

Here are some of the reactions:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions to Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

    'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

  • Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

    Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

  • Villar Perosa, Italy, 4th August 2022. Adrien Rabiot of Juventus leaves the team bus upon arrival at he stadium for the Pre Season Friendly match at Campo Comunale Gaetano Scirea, Perosa [Photo: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage]

    Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Recommended articles

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

'Messed up my FPL!' - Reactions as fans troll Haaland despite Manchester City victory

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Arsenal fans in heaven as Gabriel Jesus delivers against Leicester City

Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Manchester United set to complete Adrien Rabiot’s transfer

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Trending

Yaya Toure will be the new U16 coach at Tottenham Hotspur

Yaya Toure makes Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur

Arsene Wenger managed Arsenal for 22 years
LIGUE 1

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reunites with former Gunners star in Nice

The 2022 Kopa Trophy nominee shortlist has been revealed
OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

Bet9ja offers odds on the Premier League matchday 2 fixtures
BETTING

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Youssoufa Moukoko scored the winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg
BUNDESLIGA

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

FPL GW2 Captain picks
FPL

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Pulse Sports predicts: Barcelona or Real Madrid for the La Liga
SEASON PREVIEWS

Barcelona or Real Madrid: Pulse Sports predicts 'the very predictable' La Liga

Social media reactions as Manchester United released a historic third kit for the 2022/23 season
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Wetin be this?' – Reactions as Ronaldo, Rashford debut Man Utd third kit