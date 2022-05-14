PREMIER LEAGUE

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Top three African players who were snubbed from the Premier League Player of the Season nominees list.

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)

The official Premier League list of nominees for the Player of the Season award has been released with eight players making the cut.

Recommended articles

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the only African player on the list which comprises Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-Min, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Kevin DeBruyne, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

But three more African players could have and probably should have made it into that nominees list in recognition of their top performances throughout the season.

4 players that were BLATANTLY omitted from the Player of the Season nominees list

'Who is Ward-Prowse? - Reactions as Ronaldo snubbed for Premier League Player of the Year award

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis has been Watford's best player
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis has been Watford's best player Imago

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was the only shining light for Watford in their otherwise dismal Premier League campaign this year and he deserved recognition for his efforts.

The Nigerian international scored 10 goals and assisted six in 33 games in his debut Premier League season.

That in itself does not seem so impressive until you realise that Watford have only scored 32 times this season and Dennis has been involved in 16 of those goals.

Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season
Emmanuel Dennis scored his 10th goal of the premier League season AFP

50% of his team’s total goal involvement is enough reason for Dennis to have made it in ahead of someone like James Ward-Prowse who has nine goals and five assists in 34 league games so far.

Sadio Mane has been in great form this season
Sadio Mane has been in great form this season pulse senegal

Perhaps the most obvious omission from the list, Sadio Mane is not only one of the best Africans in the Premier League but outrightly one of the very best in the league period.

It is rather surprising that the Premier League believe there are eight players better than Mane, including Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.

Only three players have scored more Premier League goals than the Senegalese supertsar this season with 15 goals and four assists to aid Liverpool’s title charge.

Mahrez celebrates his goal against Leicester at the Etihad.
Mahrez celebrates his goal against Leicester at the Etihad. Pulse Nigeria

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has scored 11 league goals this season, only thee of the eight nominees have more goals so far.

Mahrez also notched five assists for Manchester City and he has done all of this in 26 games which is impressive because none of the nominees have played fewer than 30 games .

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)

    Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

  • Chelsea renew their rivalry with Liverpool in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday May 14, 2022

    'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

  • Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage at the 2021/22 CAF Champions League final

    Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Recommended articles

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

PHOTO STORY: How Maguire dressed for his wedding after leaving Manchester United training

Maguire marries Fern Hawkins
PREMIER LEAGUE

Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

Arsenal have it all to do in their remaining matches if they are to secure Champions League football next season
LA LIGA

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

The power is in your hands to select your La Liga African MVP
FA CUP

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Chelsea renew their rivalry with Liverpool in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday May 14, 2022
CAFCL

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage at the 2021/22 CAF Champions League final

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed
PREMIER LEAGUE

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)