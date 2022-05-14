Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season
Top three African players who were snubbed from the Premier League Player of the Season nominees list.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the only African player on the list which comprises Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-Min, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo, Kevin DeBruyne, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.
But three more African players could have and probably should have made it into that nominees list in recognition of their top performances throughout the season.
EMMANUEL DENNIS
Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was the only shining light for Watford in their otherwise dismal Premier League campaign this year and he deserved recognition for his efforts.
The Nigerian international scored 10 goals and assisted six in 33 games in his debut Premier League season.
That in itself does not seem so impressive until you realise that Watford have only scored 32 times this season and Dennis has been involved in 16 of those goals.
50% of his team’s total goal involvement is enough reason for Dennis to have made it in ahead of someone like James Ward-Prowse who has nine goals and five assists in 34 league games so far.
SADIO MANE
Perhaps the most obvious omission from the list, Sadio Mane is not only one of the best Africans in the Premier League but outrightly one of the very best in the league period.
It is rather surprising that the Premier League believe there are eight players better than Mane, including Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse.
Only three players have scored more Premier League goals than the Senegalese supertsar this season with 15 goals and four assists to aid Liverpool’s title charge.
Riyad Mahrez
Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has scored 11 league goals this season, only thee of the eight nominees have more goals so far.
Mahrez also notched five assists for Manchester City and he has done all of this in 26 games which is impressive because none of the nominees have played fewer than 30 games .
