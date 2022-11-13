LIVE BLOG

Premier League Sunday Football LIVE UPDATES: Fulham vs Manchester United

Jidechi Chidiezie
Sports  >  Football

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Premier League game between Fulham and Manchester United. I am Jidechi Chidiezie.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag arrives Fulham’s Craven Cottage
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag arrives Fulham's Craven Cottage

Casemiro
17:11

Fulham XI: And of course, the hosts. One man is missing from the Matchday squad, his name? Aleksandr Mitrovic

twitter.com
17:09

Manchester United XI: The men to start for Erik Ten Hag’s side

twitter.com
17:08

Here are the lineups for today’s game

17:06

Meanwhile, did you see that Manchester City defeat to Brentford coming? Do you think Fulham are capable of  presenting the other Manchester club a surprise package too?

17:05

Okay.

Ahead of the last game before the World Cup break takes effect, here is how all the Premier League games for this weekend have gone down:

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford

Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 Leeds United

West Ham 0-2 Leicester City

Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Arsenal

Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

17:02

It’s been a busy two-days filled with Premier League football before the break for the World Cup takes effect. Of course, Fulham and Manchester United will draw the curtain for us. Gentle reminder that the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on next Sunday! 🥳

17:00

Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United

doczytaj więcej
Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi is a reporter at Pulse with a vast experience in football, broadcast and digital media. He loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories.

