PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Wolves are one of the clubs, and they have reportedly reached an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

The agreement would be a loan deal, with an obligation to buy for around €40/50 million as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves need a striker

Wolves have been in the market for a striker for a while. They lost Raul Jimenez for a lengthened period, due to a head injury in the Premier League against Arsenal in November 2020.

The Club turned to €40 million striker Fabio Silva who they signed during the summer of 2020 during the absence of Jimenez.

The 18-year-old struggled to fill the boots of Jimenez, and the club has since tried to compensate for the lack of an out-and-out striker, playing different non-strikers in that position.

Matheus Cunha to Wolves

Matheus Cunha signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021 for €30 million, from Hertha Berlin, and has since struggled to establish himself in the side.

Atletico Madrid are in financial trouble and have to sell players. Matheus Cunha is one of the Casualties.

Wolves have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the 23-year-old Brazilian, and both clubs have reached a verbal agreement on what the fee and structure of the deal would look like.