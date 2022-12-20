ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Wolves have reached an agreement to sign Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Matheus Cunha during La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano on November 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain
Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Matheus Cunha during La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano on November 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain

The winter transfer window is weeks away, and clubs have already started making moves ahead of it.

Wolves are one of the clubs, and they have reportedly reached an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha.

The agreement would be a loan deal, with an obligation to buy for around €40/50 million as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Wolves have been in the market for a striker for a while. They lost Raul Jimenez for a lengthened period, due to a head injury in the Premier League against Arsenal in November 2020.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Premier League 18/03/2022. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez (9) injured during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux, Wolverhampton.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Premier League 18/03/2022. Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez (9) injured during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux, Wolverhampton. AFP

The Club turned to €40 million striker Fabio Silva who they signed during the summer of 2020 during the absence of Jimenez.

The 18-year-old struggled to fill the boots of Jimenez, and the club has since tried to compensate for the lack of an out-and-out striker, playing different non-strikers in that position.

Matheus Cunha signed for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2021 for €30 million, from Hertha Berlin, and has since struggled to establish himself in the side.

Atletico Madrid are in financial trouble and have to sell players. Matheus Cunha is one of the Casualties.

November 6, 2022, MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN: Matheus Cunha of Atletico de Madrid fights for the ball with Fernando Calero of RCD Espanyol during the spanish league
November 6, 2022, MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN: Matheus Cunha of Atletico de Madrid fights for the ball with Fernando Calero of RCD Espanyol during the spanish league AFP

Wolves have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with the 23-year-old Brazilian, and both clubs have reached a verbal agreement on what the fee and structure of the deal would look like.

The deal is expected to be official in the coming days, with the medicals scheduled to happen soon.

