RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Pressure piles on Puel after Rennes thrash St Etienne

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel is under even more pressure after the Ligue 1 tailenders were thrashed 5-0 at home by Rennes

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel is under even more pressure after the Ligue 1 tailenders were thrashed 5-0 at home by Rennes Creator: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE
Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel is under even more pressure after the Ligue 1 tailenders were thrashed 5-0 at home by Rennes Creator: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE

Rennes heaped more misery on floundering St Etienne on Sunday whipping the Ligue 1 tailenders 5-0 and adding to the mounting pressure on their manager Claude Puel.

Recommended articles

Martin Terrier's first hat-trick at this level along with a strike by Lovro Majer and a comical own goal by Yvann Macon propelled Rennes into second spot in the table, albeit 11 points adrift of leaders Paris Saint Germain.

PSG needed an equaliser by Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum in time added on on Saturday to draw 1-1 with Lens.

Defeat leaves former Leicester boss Puel's side on 12 points -- with just two wins in 17 matches -- and bottom due to a worse goal difference than Metz.

The latter play Monaco later on Sunday.

"That really hurts," St Etienne midfielder Zaydou Youssouf told Prime Video.

"It is a disaster, to lose 5-0 at home is inadmissible, we have no right to lose like that.

"We have to show a different side to ourselves because that was rubbish."

Puel for his part bemoaned failing to take their chances during a "decent 20 minute spell" but admitted once Rennes broke the deadlock their heads went down.

"We were very fragile," said Puel, who coached Monaco to the 2000 Ligue 1 title.

"They are a team packed with quality and are ruthless if you show any sign of weakness.

"The group will pick itself up and fight.

"We cannot afford to give up."

Rennes, though, were all smiles as they rebounded from a loss to Lille -- the only one in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

"The priority was to resume our positive dynamic after the defeat against Lille," said Rennes coach Bruno Genesio.

"That has been achieved with a very good win and we are very happy."

Rennes face a near impossible task of catching PSG, although the Qatar-owned club are hardly playing like a side filled with superstars.

The Lens result was their second draw in as many matches.

Despite their big lead at the top, it was yet another unsatisfactory performance from Mauricio Pochettino's disjointed team, who have usually had enough individual talent to get results this season but have rarely convinced.

"It wasn't our best night but the effort was there and when the effort is there you have to congratulate the players, but we know very well we need to do better," Pochettino told broadcaster Canal Plus.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pressure piles on Puel after Rennes thrash St Etienne

Pressure piles on Puel after Rennes thrash St Etienne

Dortmund defend Bellingham amid possible sanctions for match-fixing comment

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch's unhappy tenure

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch's unhappy tenure

Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten

Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

Lewandowski nets double as Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

Lewandowski nets double as Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick

Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize

Robert Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Mueller's long-standing record with 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season Creator: Christof STACHE