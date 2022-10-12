What to expect in the UCL on Wednesday ft Kudus, Bassey, Osimhen & Onyedika

The game between Barcelona and Inter Milan remains the pick of the pack but there will be Nigerian interest in two of the matches.

Victor Osimhen's Napoli will host Ajax Amsterdam and their African superstars, Mohammed Kudus and Calvin Bassey, with the Wanda Metropolitano hosting the clash between Atletico Madrid and Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge.

Napoli to build on emphatic win, welcome back Osimhen

The Serie A leaders are on the brink of qualification and could become one of the first clubs to seal a win if they can repeat last week's performance in Holland.

In the absence of Nigeria's Osimhen, Napoli went, saw and conquered Ajax 6-1 with Bassey and Kudus, who has scored three goals so far in the competition, completely helpless to take control of Group A.

Osimhen's will host the Dutch champions at the Diego Armando Maradonna Stadium and could be boosted with the return of Super Eagles forward who could face compatriot Bassey in what will be an intriguing watch for Nigerians.

While Napoli and Osimhen will be hoping to consolidate on the big win last time out, Bassey and Kudus will be eyeing well-served revenge to revive their fading Champions League hopes.

Atletico hosts Onyedika's Brugge in search of revenge

Despite being the surprise package so far in the competition and sitting pretty at the top of Group B, Club Brugge will do well to avoid defeat tonight in Spain.

The Belgians have travelled to face the wounded Atletico Madrid who will be all count for revenge after last week's defeat.

Nigerian youngster, Onyedika, was in excellent form as Brugge shocked Diego Simeone and his Atletico side 2-0 to maintain a 100% record in the competition.

Onyedika won the most duels in the game, eight, and completed 88% of his tackles that night. The defensive midfielder will be looking for a repeat to help Brugge seal early qualification with games to spare.

Elsewhere;

Injury-ravaged Liverpool will be at Ibrox to take on Rangers as the Reds look to keep pace with runaway leaders, Napoli.

With some key players led by Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of the game, Rangers might fancy their chances to add more pressure on Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side.

At Camp Nou, it is the game of the night as FC Barcelona takes on the Italian side, Inter Milan.

