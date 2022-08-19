PSG coach claims 'No Love Lost' between Neymar and Mbappe

LIGUE 1

David Ben
Christophe Galtier has written off reports of tensions between the PSG duo after the penalty moment last weekend.

Paris St Germain boasts an array of superstars in their current squad.

The Ligue 1 champions have been the dominant force in French football in the last decade.

PSG won their second match of the season against Montpellier with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe getting on the scoresheet.

The Parisians have been having a fantastic start to the new campaign with most of their attackers looking sharp.

However, there was a slight incident in the build-up to their third goal when Neymar picked up the ball to play the resulting penalty.

While Neymar was about to position his spot-kick, he was approached by the Frenchman and after a hasty exchange between the pair, the Frenchman walked away.

Neymar ended up scoring the resulting penalty bagging a brace and putting PSG 3-0.

Fans couldn't help but notice a seemingly slight tension between the pair after the penalty and have since taken to social media to banter about the rumoured bust-up.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has now dismissed claims of a dressing room tension between the pair during Saturday night's game.

During his press conference this afternoon ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Lille on Sunday, Galtier notably discussed the apparent tension between the pair after last week.

His words transcribed in L’Équipe, the PSG manager sought to play down the issue and stated that the matter had been dealt with internally after the match against Montpellier.

“There was no tension [malaise], it was a secondary issue. We obviously saw each other the next day to set things straight. We had a very pleasant week to prepare for the match against Lille. I enjoyed each one of the sessions of the week, during which this secondary issue disappeared.”

“Nothing happened on the second penalty. There was an exchange. It was very short. From the moment where Ney felt like he could take it, Kylian left it to him.”

PSG return to action on Sunday night, May 19, 2022 against league rivals Lille.

