PSG chief Al-Khelaifi replaces Agnelli as European clubs' chief

Juventus chairman Agnelli left the job in the early hours of Monday after news of the breakaway league was revealed.

Despite their vast riches, French champions PSG were not one of the 12 clubs who signed up for the Super League.

"I am honoured and humbled to have been appointed by my fellow ECA Executive Board Members as chairman," said Qatari Al-Khelaifi.

"The leadership, integrity and togetherness of our organisation has never been more required than at this pivotal moment in European football.

"I will provide my unconditional commitment to the entire football community.

"I, alongside all my fellow ECA board members and clubs, am looking to reinforce ECA in its role as the legitimate and singular voice of Europe's clubs.

"Our game, adored by generations of supporters, will only prosper under unity, and it is our duty as the custodians of football to fulfil this obligation."

The choice of Al-Khelaifi was publicly welcomed by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin who told him on Tuesday that "with your help, we will save football".

Al-Khelaifi, who once played Davis Cup tennis for Qatar, is a powerful figure in football politics.