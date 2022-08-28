Reactions as fans call out Messi and Mbappe after PSG's winning run is ended by 'stubborn' Monaco

Paris St Germain recorded a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco, having gone behind in the first-half.

The Parisians were dominant in the opening half but failed to score and having to ask themselves some serious questions at the Parc de Princes.

Twitter

Kevin Volland gave AS Monaco the lead in the 20th minute after the hosts were caught on the counter with the 30-year-old striker blasting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Christophe Galtier's men just couldn't find an answer in the first 45 and had to wait until the restart as PSG went into the break trailing by a slender lead.

Twitter

However, the hosts roared back into the game after their red-hot Brazilian Neymar was fouled in the box in the 67th minute.

A VAR check three minutes later ensured the penalty was awarded and the Parisian's number 10 stepped up and made no mistake to level the scores at 1-1, scoring his 5th goal in four appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Social Media Reactions

Following the disappointing result for the champions, fans have taken to social media to highlight the misfortunes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe who both hit the woodwork in the match.