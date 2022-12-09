ADVERTISEMENT
Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo, Endrick Felipe and Ben White are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick
From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that there is no room for Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG since the club already has Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 group H match between South Korea vs Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022 group H match between South Korea vs Portugal at Education City Stadium on December 2, 2022.

READ: Ex-Super Eagles and Manchester United star warns Cristiano Ronaldo over ₦92.3b Saudi Arabia move

The Portuguese talisman is still looking for a club to call home with most of them shying off due to his high salary demands since he exited Manchester United.

Brazilian wonder kid Endrick Felipe has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a long-term deal although all the details have not been confirmed.

Felipe Endrick
Felipe Endrick

Madrid is planning to complete the deal by December 2023 since there are key details that need to be communicated to the FIFA board.

It has been alleged that Arsenal and England defender Ben White had a bust-up with the England assistant coach and that is why he left Qatar to go back to the UK.

Ben White [Instagram]
Ben White

The defender struggled to fit into the squad in Qatar also as this was his first major tournament for his country.

Jude Bellingham has expressed his desire to quit Borussia Dortmund and he will communicate with the German-based club after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG are monitoring Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and they are poised to sign him after registering stellar performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Luis Enrique left his role as the head coach of Spain, a few days after failing to lead his country to qualify for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
