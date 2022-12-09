Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that there is no room for Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG since the club already has Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

The Portuguese talisman is still looking for a club to call home with most of them shying off due to his high salary demands since he exited Manchester United.

Endrick Felipe

Brazilian wonder kid Endrick Felipe has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid in a long-term deal although all the details have not been confirmed.

Madrid is planning to complete the deal by December 2023 since there are key details that need to be communicated to the FIFA board.

Ben White

It has been alleged that Arsenal and England defender Ben White had a bust-up with the England assistant coach and that is why he left Qatar to go back to the UK.

The defender struggled to fit into the squad in Qatar also as this was his first major tournament for his country.

Jude Bellingham has expressed his desire to quit Borussia Dortmund and he will communicate with the German-based club after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG are monitoring Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and they are poised to sign him after registering stellar performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.