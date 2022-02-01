RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

PSG thwarted in French Cup by surplus keeper Bulka

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Marcin Bulka celebrating a shootout save for Nice in his Parc des Princes debut

Marcin Bulka celebrating a shootout save for Nice in his Parc des Princes debut Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Marcin Bulka celebrating a shootout save for Nice in his Parc des Princes debut Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain were eliminated from the French Cup on Monday as Marcin Bulka, a goalkeeper they loaned to Nice, saved twice in a penalty shootout to put his new team into the last eight.

Recommended articles

Nice, second to PSG in Ligue 1, won 6-5 on penalties after a scrappy 0-0 draw. That set up a grudge quarter-final against Marseille, third in the league.

"It's madness," Bulka said.

The last-eight draw, made before Monday's kickoff, also paired the two surviving fourth-tier clubs, Bergerac and Versailles.

In both the other ties, a Ligue 1 team will host a Ligue 2 side as Monaco face Amiens and Nantes entertain Bastia.

At the Parc des Princes, both teams struggled to create clear chances, although Kylian Mbappe, who came on for the last 30 minutes, hit the bar in added time.

"We were better than Nice," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino. "We deserved better, we deserved to win. But we did not create enough to win. We should have been more efficient."

"The penalty shootout is a lottery," he added.

In the shootout, Bulka, who PSG loaned to Nice for the season after Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived last summer, had the final word.

The Pole saved the third PSG penalty from Leandro Paredes, but Donnarumma responded by parrying from Andy Delort.

Bulka, making a rare start for Nice, then ended the contest by diving to his left to save from 18-year-old Xavi Simons.

"I have all the respect for PSG because I am on loan from this club that I love," he said, adding that his familiarity with some players was not an advantage.

"I know the players but it's more the feeling, I chose the correct sides and stopped them," he said.

It was Bulka's first appearance at the Parc des Princes, where he had never played for PSG.

"My family was here, I'm very happy because it was the first time they saw a game," he said.

Nice will next host nearby Marseille in a rematch of a Ligue 1 game on August 22 that was abandoned after home fans invaded the pitch and then a brawl broke out between the sides.

Nice had a point deducted as punishment.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for midweek on February 8-9.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal - reports

Barcelona set to sign Aubameyang from Arsenal - reports

PSG thwarted in French Cup by surplus keeper Bulka

PSG thwarted in French Cup by surplus keeper Bulka

Rangers seal shock swoop for Ramsey from Juventus

Rangers seal shock swoop for Ramsey from Juventus

Van de Beek loan move launches Lampard era at Everton

Van de Beek loan move launches Lampard era at Everton

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

Juve sign Switzerland's Zakaria from Gladbach, unload Bentancur and Kulusevski

Juve sign Switzerland's Zakaria from Gladbach, unload Bentancur and Kulusevski

'Football country' Canada closing in on World Cup berth

'Football country' Canada closing in on World Cup berth

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO