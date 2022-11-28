Lions deliver again for Africa, send Golden Generation to the mud - Pulse of the Day

The game between Croatia and Canada was the most productive following a five-goal thriller between the C-nations.

However, the day belonged to the African nation, Morocco, which served the biggest upset of the day against Belgium.

In sending the Red Devils back to hell, the Atlas Lions join the Teranga Lions of Senegal as the only African teams to have registered a win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulse of the Day

The Pulse of the Day for Day eight at the FIFA World Cup could turn out to be the most straightforward decision yet.

Imagine looking beyond North Africans, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who unlocked another upset card in Qatar after devouring a pre-tournament favourite, Belgium.

Morocco became the second African country to win at the 2022 World Cup and the Lions did so in some style.

In what can be described as a match of substitutes, the Atlas Lions led by Chelsea superstar, Hakimi Ziyech, served a superb performance to see off World number two, the Red Devils of Belgium.

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal were the scorers and heroes for the Atlas and famous commentator, Peter Drury, summed it all up when he said;

"tears of joy, the night of their lives," Nigerian legend, Jay Jay Okocha, captured my thought;

"They have made us proud, it's a well-deserved win. I am overwhelmed. I say congratulations to Morocco."