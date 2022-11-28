Qatar 2022

Lions deliver again for Africa, send Golden Generation to the mud - Pulse of the Day

Izuchukwu Akawor
They are not the Indomitable but the real Lions who have roared LOUDLY in Qatar 2022 so far for Africa and we've heard them.

Belgium after their loss to Morocco
Belgium after their loss to Morocco

On day eight in Qatar 2022, there were fireworks as 10 goals were scored in four matches - an average of 2.5 goals per game.

The game between Croatia and Canada was the most productive following a five-goal thriller between the C-nations.

Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup
Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 on Sunday at the FIFA World Cup Twitter

However, the day belonged to the African nation, Morocco, which served the biggest upset of the day against Belgium.

In sending the Red Devils back to hell, the Atlas Lions join the Teranga Lions of Senegal as the only African teams to have registered a win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Pulse of the Day for Day eight at the FIFA World Cup could turn out to be the most straightforward decision yet.

Imagine looking beyond North Africans, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who unlocked another upset card in Qatar after devouring a pre-tournament favourite, Belgium.

Morocco players celebrate after victory over Belgium
Morocco players celebrate after victory over Belgium AFP

Morocco became the second African country to win at the 2022 World Cup and the Lions did so in some style.

In what can be described as a match of substitutes, the Atlas Lions led by Chelsea superstar, Hakimi Ziyech, served a superb performance to see off World number two, the Red Devils of Belgium.

Morocco star man Hakim Ziyech was exceptional against Belgium
Morocco star man Hakim Ziyech was exceptional against Belgium AFP

Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal were the scorers and heroes for the Atlas and famous commentator, Peter Drury, summed it all up when he said;

"tears of joy, the night of their lives," Nigerian legend, Jay Jay Okocha, captured my thought;

Morocco
Morocco Pulse

"They have made us proud, it's a well-deserved win. I am overwhelmed. I say congratulations to Morocco."

With the win, Morocco sits joint-top with Croatia on four points, but stay second on goal difference. The Atlas Lions have their destiny in their hands ahead of the decisive final game against Canada.

Izuchukwu Akawor

