Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

The Lusail Iconic Stadium witnessed one of the games of the tournament as Portugal sent a message of intent in more than one way on Tuesday night.

Pulse Nigeria

And for Africa, the Atlas Lions of Morocco kept the flag flying higher after an impressive outing against former champions La Roja of Spain.

The Portuguese Message as written by Fernando Santos and delivered by Ramos et.al

Portugal stepped into the quarter-final after an excellent seven-goal thriller against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Pulse Nigeria

The Selecao showed their intent before kick-off when manager Santos made a big call - leaving skipper Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. It was a decision that trended on the internet but proved to be inspiring.

Ronaldo's replacement, Goncalo Ramos, went on to deliver a man-of-the-match performance with the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulse Nigeria

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for his first goal in the 17th minute before adding two more in the second half. He also picked up an assist for another goal before leaving the pitch for his captain, Ronaldo, with 16 minutes left to play.

Another solid decision by Santos was giving Diogo Dalot a start ahead of Cancelo, with the Manchester United defender repaying his manager's fate with an assured performance which saw him pick up an assist, too.

Pulse Nigeria

It ended 6-1 in favour of the Selecao, who will now take on the Pulse of The Day stars, Morocco.

The granddaddy Pepe

Famous commentator, Peter Drury, came up with that line after Pepe doubled Portugal's lead against Switzerland.

The veteran centre-back towered above everyone to head home the second goal of the day to put the Selecao 2-0 up at the break.

Pulse Nigeria

Drury described the 39-year-old as the "granddaddy of the all" as Pepe went wild in celebration.

Pepe's goal was a historic moment at the FIFA World Cup as he became the oldest scorer at the knockout stage taking over from an African giant, Roger Miller of Cameroon.

The roaring Lions from Africa - Pulse of the Day

Now, call me biased but Morocco's passage to the quarter-final was and is the Pulse of the Day moment on Tuesday.

Pulse Nigeria

The Atlas Lions are the only African country left in Qatar and they are superbly repping the continent.

Morocco went all the way to extra time against one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup, Spain, after a goalless affair in regulation time.

Pulse Nigeria

For 90 minutes, the Lions didn't look out of place nor did they in the extra time as the game went into a penalty shootout.

Spain-based goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, proved why he's the best in the LaLiga as he stole the show in the shootout.

Pulse Nigeria

The Sevilla goalkeeper made three saves before teammate, Achraf Hakimi came up to the plate to seal the seal with the most audacious kick, a panenka.