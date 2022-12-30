ADVERTISEMENT

10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Every sport has its own memorable moments and 2022 was no different starting with Jude Bellingham’s first World Cup goal

Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year
Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year

A moment can only be iconic in a sport if people will live down to remember it or if something in a particular game means alot to a certain player.

Iconic moments are funny at times and they do evoke different emotions at times for example happiness or sadness.

The England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored the first goal for England in the 2022 World Cup tournament after being included in the XI against Iran on November 21, 2022.

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Iran on November 21, 2022.
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring against Iran on November 21, 2022.

READ: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

The goal saw Bellingham join the likes of Pele of Brazil on the list of the youngest players to score in a World Cup tournament. The midfielder later revealed that he couldn’t sleep at night since he was overjoyed after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his baby on March 4, 2022, and Liverpool fans put away the rivalry that they have with United to condole with Ronaldo.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022.

Liverpool fans led a ‘You will never walk alone’ tribute at Anfield against Man United during the 7th minute of their second leg in the English Premier League in honour of Ronaldo’s son.

Pablo Gavi became the third youngest player to score in a World Cup tournament and he couldn’t hide his joy after doing so.

Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022.
Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022.

READ: Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Gavi was 18 years and 110 days old on November 23, 2022. Gavi plays for Barcelona in Spain under Xavi Hernandez.

Saudi Arabia left the world in shock during Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 2-1 during their opening match.

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium against Argentina on November 22, 2022.
Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari celebrates scoring their side s second goal of the game during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium against Argentina on November 22, 2022.

The Saudi players were perplexed at the final whistle as they tried to digest that they had defeated an Argentine squad with Messi present.

Most of the Saudi players looked at the stadium screen in disbelief as they pointed at the scoreboard.

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken many records but the prolific athlete couldn’t hide his joy after scoring goal number 701.

The goal came against Sheriff United in the UEFA Europa League at a time when he was being criticised by his haters. It was a nice way to silence them.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.

READ: 'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

Many had given up on Ronaldo for failing to score in several matches and this was the only way to prove to them that he could still do it.

Japan shocked the world by beating Germany in a tightly contested match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 23, 2022.

Not only were the Japanese fans in shock but also the whole world. It was a memorable moment for the Japanese national team considering nearly everyone was vouching for Germany to win.

Vinicius Junior is among the best youngsters in the world and he proved his haters wrong when he scored against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Vinicius Junior — Real Madrid/Brazil
Vinicius Junior — Real Madrid/Brazil

Vinicius hails from Brazil and his lone goal made the final difference. It was a dream come true for a boy who grew up idolizing Ronaldo. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Real Madrid.

Japan fans cleaned the Khalifa International Stadium after their match against Germany in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup on November 23, 2022.

The stadium was left spotlessly clean; the same happened with their nation’s team dressing room. They cleaned it after their match.

2022 saw one of the best youngsters arrested on accusations of assaulting his girlfriend. Mason Green was arrested after his girlfriend leaked audios and photos claiming that the footballer assaulted her.

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.

He got out on bail and the case has been pushed to November 2023 for the next hearing. The case has seen the player lose all of his sponsorship deals.

Nike for instance suspended their partnership with the player and Manchester United stopped selling his jerseys at the club’s stores.

Richarlison of Brazil witnessed his dream come true after scoring a brace for Brazil against Serbia in Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison (L) of Brazil for the ball with Hwang In-beom of the South Korea during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.
Richarlison (L) of Brazil for the ball with Hwang In-beom of the South Korea during the FIFA World Cup match on December 5, 2022.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador scored a brace also [two goals] but it wasn’t a big deal for him as he is used to participating in FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Richarlison comes from a humble background and his dream was to feature for Brazil in a World Cup. The boy made the unrealistic real.

Fabian Simiyu
