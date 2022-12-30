10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Iconic moments are funny at times and they do evoke different emotions at times for example happiness or sadness.

Jude Bellingham vs Iran

The England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder scored the first goal for England in the 2022 World Cup tournament after being included in the XI against Iran on November 21, 2022.

The goal saw Bellingham join the likes of Pele of Brazil on the list of the youngest players to score in a World Cup tournament. The midfielder later revealed that he couldn’t sleep at night since he was overjoyed after the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo lost his baby on March 4, 2022, and Liverpool fans put away the rivalry that they have with United to condole with Ronaldo.

Liverpool fans led a ‘You will never walk alone’ tribute at Anfield against Man United during the 7th minute of their second leg in the English Premier League in honour of Ronaldo’s son.

Pablo Gavi vs Costa Rica

Pablo Gavi became the third youngest player to score in a World Cup tournament and he couldn’t hide his joy after doing so.

Gavi was 18 years and 110 days old on November 23, 2022. Gavi plays for Barcelona in Spain under Xavi Hernandez.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia left the world in shock during Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Argentina 2-1 during their opening match.

The Saudi players were perplexed at the final whistle as they tried to digest that they had defeated an Argentine squad with Messi present.

Most of the Saudi players looked at the stadium screen in disbelief as they pointed at the scoreboard.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sheriff

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken many records but the prolific athlete couldn’t hide his joy after scoring goal number 701.

The goal came against Sheriff United in the UEFA Europa League at a time when he was being criticised by his haters. It was a nice way to silence them.

Many had given up on Ronaldo for failing to score in several matches and this was the only way to prove to them that he could still do it.

Germany vs Japan

Japan shocked the world by beating Germany in a tightly contested match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 23, 2022.

Not only were the Japanese fans in shock but also the whole world. It was a memorable moment for the Japanese national team considering nearly everyone was vouching for Germany to win.

Vinicius Junior vs Liverpool

Vinicius Junior is among the best youngsters in the world and he proved his haters wrong when he scored against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Vinicius hails from Brazil and his lone goal made the final difference. It was a dream come true for a boy who grew up idolizing Ronaldo. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Real Madrid.

Vinicius hails from Brazil and his lone goal made the final difference. It was a dream come true for a boy who grew up idolizing Ronaldo. The game ended 1-0 in favour of Real Madrid.

Japan fans in Qatar

Japan fans cleaned the Khalifa International Stadium after their match against Germany in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup on November 23, 2022.

The stadium was left spotlessly clean; the same happened with their nation’s team dressing room. They cleaned it after their match.

Mason Greenwood arrested

2022 saw one of the best youngsters arrested on accusations of assaulting his girlfriend. Mason Green was arrested after his girlfriend leaked audios and photos claiming that the footballer assaulted her.

He got out on bail and the case has been pushed to November 2023 for the next hearing. The case has seen the player lose all of his sponsorship deals.

Nike for instance suspended their partnership with the player and Manchester United stopped selling his jerseys at the club’s stores.

Richarlison vs Serbia

Richarlison of Brazil witnessed his dream come true after scoring a brace for Brazil against Serbia in Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador scored a brace also [two goals] but it wasn’t a big deal for him as he is used to participating in FIFA World Cup tournaments.