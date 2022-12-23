ADVERTISEMENT

12 most expensive football transfers in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Pulse Picks features most expensive players in 2022 among them Anthony, Wesley Fofana, Casemiro, Richarlison, Aurelien Tchouameni, Darwin Nunez and many more

Pulse Picks: Most expensive football transfers of 2022

Football transfers, the movement of players from one club to another, can sometimes reach astronomical figures, with clubs willing to pay huge sums to acquire the best players.

The high cost of football transfers is driven by a complex combination of factors, including supply and demand, player salaries, and agent fees.

While these factors may make transfers expensive, they also reflect the high level of competition and financial stakes involved in professional football, and the value that clubs place on acquiring top-level players.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most expensive football transfers of 2022.

Anthony's transfer from Ajax to Manchester United for £85 million was fueled by high demand from Manchester United and his desire to join the club.

Initially, the asking price for the Dutchman was closer to £50 million, but as Ajax sensed Manchester United's eagerness to acquire him, the price rose higher.

Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022.
Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022. AFP

Anthony made it clear that he wanted to join Manchester United and join his fellow countryman, who is already one of his most trusted players.

Leicester initially tried to sell Fofana for the big bucks, but eventually relaxed their target when it became clear that they would have an unhappy player on their hands and no money in the bank if they refused to sell him to Chelsea.

Chelsea s Wesley Fofana during the UEFA Champions League Group E match at Stamford Bridge on October 5, 2022.
Chelsea s Wesley Fofana during the UEFA Champions League Group E match at Stamford Bridge on October 5, 2022. AFP

At one point, it looked like Chelsea might have to pay the £80 million world-record fee paid for a defender but, the two clubs were eventually able to come to an agreement for a transfer fee of £75 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid was the result of a bidding war between several top clubs.

Real Madrid ultimately secured Tchouameni by offering Monaco a package potentially worth £85.3 million, beating out competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Aurelien Tchouameni during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Cadiz CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on November 10, 2022.
Aurelien Tchouameni during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Cadiz CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on November 10, 2022. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also interested in Tchouameni, but they backed away when it became clear that the 22-year-old was only interested in joining Real Madrid.

Liverpool secured the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica by agreeing to a deal that could reach £88 million if Nunez meets certain performance targets.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side s goal to make the score 3-1 Liverpool v Southampton on November 12, 2022.
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates scoring his side s goal to make the score 3-1 Liverpool v Southampton on November 12, 2022. AFP

The deal dictated that The Reds would initially pay £12.8 million in extra payments once Nunez has made 60 appearances, with £4.3 million due after just 10 games.

If Nunez meets the 60-appearance threshold, he will become Liverpool's most expensive player ever, with an additional £8.5 million in potential payments linked to individual and team performance.

Nunez was the top scorer in the Portuguese league last season, and Liverpool moved quickly to secure his transfer.

Manchester United made the decision to pay a massive fee to acquire 30-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid due to their struggles at the start of the season.

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022.
Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on October 30, 2022. AFP

The team had lost their opening two Premier League games and had failed to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona or complete a move for Adrien Rabiot.

The high transfer fee for Casemiro reflected Manchester United's urgency to strengthen their team and improve their performance.

Alexander Isak's move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle United was a record transfer for the club, but it was seen as a sensible decision due to Isak's young age and potential.

At 23 years old, Isak was not yet eligible to play in the World Cup, but he is viewed as a player with a lot of potential.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle on September 22, 2022.
Alexander Isak of Newcastle on September 22, 2022. AFP

The transfer was seen as a good decision by Dan Ashworth, who has switched his focus from seeking sell-on value for Brighton to looking for players who can help Newcastle improve and compete.

Matthijs de Ligt's transfer from Juventus to Bayern Munich was influenced by his desire to play for the latter club.

Matthijs de Ligt of FC Bayern Munchen during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern on November 12, 2022.
Matthijs de Ligt of FC Bayern Munchen during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and FC Bayern on November 12, 2022. AFP

Chelsea had also been interested in acquiring De Ligt, but ultimately he preferred Bayern Munich and the Blues had to withdraw from the pursuit.

Chelsea agreed to pay Brighton's full £60 million asking price for Marc Cucurella, plus a sweetener, in order to secure his transfer.

Manchester City had refused to meet Brighton's demand for the Spaniard, but Chelsea saw the value in acquiring him and were willing to pay the full price to avoid being outbid by another club.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea on November 12, 2022.
Marc Cucurella of Chelsea on November 12, 2022. AFP

As a result, Brighton has made a successful transfer, while Chelsea's new manager now has two £50 million left-backs to choose from.

Erling Haaland's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City was made possible thanks to a clause in his contract arranged by Mino Raiola, which allowed him to be transferred for £51 million this summer.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City on October 5, 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City on October 5, 2022. AFP

However, the total cost of the transfer for Manchester City is expected to be £85.5 million when factoring in representatives' fees and other costs.

Despite the high overall cost, the transfer is still considered a bargain for Manchester City.

Richarlison's transfer from Everton to Tottenham was completed in a timely manner, with Everton accepting Tottenham's offer in order to include the deal in last season's accounts.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022.
Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022. AFP

Watford may also receive a payment of around £2 million due to a sell-on clause that was included in the sale of Richarlison to Everton in 2018.

Raphinha's transfer from Leeds to Barcelona was the result of his clear preference to join the latter club, despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite facing financial challenges, Barcelona was able to come up with the necessary funds to pay a significant upfront fee for the Brazilian winger.

Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha of FC Barcelona on November 5, 2022.
Raphael Dias Belloli Raphinha of FC Barcelona on November 5, 2022. AFP

Lisandro Martinez's transfer from Ajax to Manchester United made him the smallest center-back in the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, in possession during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at Stadionul Sheriff on September 15, 2022 in Tiraspol, Moldova.
Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, in possession during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at Stadionul Sheriff on September 15, 2022 in Tiraspol, Moldova. AFP

Erik ten Hag reportedly chose Martinez over Pau Torres, who was not seen as being a good fit for Ajax. Martinez, also known as the "Butcher of Amsterdam", has not let his lack of height hold him back in his professional career.

