12 most expensive football transfers in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

The high cost of football transfers is driven by a complex combination of factors, including supply and demand, player salaries, and agent fees.

While these factors may make transfers expensive, they also reflect the high level of competition and financial stakes involved in professional football, and the value that clubs place on acquiring top-level players.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the most expensive football transfers of 2022.

Anthony: Ajax to Manchester United for £85 million

Anthony's transfer from Ajax to Manchester United for £85 million was fueled by high demand from Manchester United and his desire to join the club.

Initially, the asking price for the Dutchman was closer to £50 million, but as Ajax sensed Manchester United's eagerness to acquire him, the price rose higher.

AFP

Anthony made it clear that he wanted to join Manchester United and join his fellow countryman, who is already one of his most trusted players.

Wesley Fofana: Leicester to Chelsea for £75 million

Leicester initially tried to sell Fofana for the big bucks, but eventually relaxed their target when it became clear that they would have an unhappy player on their hands and no money in the bank if they refused to sell him to Chelsea.

AFP

At one point, it looked like Chelsea might have to pay the £80 million world-record fee paid for a defender but, the two clubs were eventually able to come to an agreement for a transfer fee of £75 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Monaco to Real Madrid for £70 million.

Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer from Monaco to Real Madrid was the result of a bidding war between several top clubs.

Real Madrid ultimately secured Tchouameni by offering Monaco a package potentially worth £85.3 million, beating out competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

AFP

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also interested in Tchouameni, but they backed away when it became clear that the 22-year-old was only interested in joining Real Madrid.

Darwin Nunez: Benfica to Liverpool for £88 million

Liverpool secured the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica by agreeing to a deal that could reach £88 million if Nunez meets certain performance targets.

AFP

The deal dictated that The Reds would initially pay £12.8 million in extra payments once Nunez has made 60 appearances, with £4.3 million due after just 10 games.

If Nunez meets the 60-appearance threshold, he will become Liverpool's most expensive player ever, with an additional £8.5 million in potential payments linked to individual and team performance.

Nunez was the top scorer in the Portuguese league last season, and Liverpool moved quickly to secure his transfer.

Casemiro: Real Madrid to Manchester United for £70 million

Manchester United made the decision to pay a massive fee to acquire 30-year-old Casemiro from Real Madrid due to their struggles at the start of the season.

AFP

The team had lost their opening two Premier League games and had failed to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona or complete a move for Adrien Rabiot.

The high transfer fee for Casemiro reflected Manchester United's urgency to strengthen their team and improve their performance.

Alexander Isak: Real Sociedad to Newcastle United for £63 million

Alexander Isak's move from Real Sociedad to Newcastle United was a record transfer for the club, but it was seen as a sensible decision due to Isak's young age and potential.

At 23 years old, Isak was not yet eligible to play in the World Cup, but he is viewed as a player with a lot of potential.

AFP

The transfer was seen as a good decision by Dan Ashworth, who has switched his focus from seeking sell-on value for Brighton to looking for players who can help Newcastle improve and compete.

Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus to Bayern Munich for £63 million

Matthijs de Ligt's transfer from Juventus to Bayern Munich was influenced by his desire to play for the latter club.

AFP

Chelsea had also been interested in acquiring De Ligt, but ultimately he preferred Bayern Munich and the Blues had to withdraw from the pursuit.

Marc Cucurella: Brighton to Chelsea for £60 million

Chelsea agreed to pay Brighton's full £60 million asking price for Marc Cucurella, plus a sweetener, in order to secure his transfer.

Manchester City had refused to meet Brighton's demand for the Spaniard, but Chelsea saw the value in acquiring him and were willing to pay the full price to avoid being outbid by another club.

AFP

As a result, Brighton has made a successful transfer, while Chelsea's new manager now has two £50 million left-backs to choose from.

Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City for £51 million

Erling Haaland's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City was made possible thanks to a clause in his contract arranged by Mino Raiola, which allowed him to be transferred for £51 million this summer.

AFP

However, the total cost of the transfer for Manchester City is expected to be £85.5 million when factoring in representatives' fees and other costs.

Despite the high overall cost, the transfer is still considered a bargain for Manchester City.

Richarlison: Everton to Tottenham for £60 million

Richarlison's transfer from Everton to Tottenham was completed in a timely manner, with Everton accepting Tottenham's offer in order to include the deal in last season's accounts.

AFP

Watford may also receive a payment of around £2 million due to a sell-on clause that was included in the sale of Richarlison to Everton in 2018.

Raphinha: Leeds to Barcelona for £55 million

Raphinha's transfer from Leeds to Barcelona was the result of his clear preference to join the latter club, despite interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Despite facing financial challenges, Barcelona was able to come up with the necessary funds to pay a significant upfront fee for the Brazilian winger.

AFP

Lisandro Martinez: Ajax to Manchester United for £56 million

Lisandro Martinez's transfer from Ajax to Manchester United made him the smallest center-back in the Premier League.

AFP