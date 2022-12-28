ADVERTISEMENT

10 unbelievable match results of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford on August 13, 2022, in the English Premier League.

Pulse Picks 2022 - 10 iconic moments witnessed in football this year

2022 has been a year of surprises, especially in football where big teams failed to step up to the occasion.

Major teams lost to less-known teams in 2022 thus creating history in football. Well-equipped teams in terms of players lost to ‘lesser’ teams and here is a compilation of the major matches that struck the headlines in 2022.

Chelsea lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion during the first leg of the English Premier League with Graham Potter in charge on October 29, 2022.

Potter had just joined Chelsea from Brighton and everyone was expecting the Blues to win on that fateful day.

Brentford beat Manchester United 4-0 in the first leg of the 2022/23 English Premier League campaign in a surprising turn of events on August 13, 2022.

United had fielded a stronger team as compared to Brentford who have a few top players as they were promoted to the EPL recently.

Saudi Arabia shocked the whole world with a 2-1 win against Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina has built its reputation in football over the past years as compared to Saudi Arabia. It was saddening to see Messi leave the pitch looking dejected.

Argentina are the current world champion after beating France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. They have now won three World Cup trophies while Saudi Arabia has none.

Germany lost to Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar hence shocking the whole World. Nearly everyone was sure that Germany was going to thrash Japan.

The majority of the fans had vouched for Germany to win the match but things went southwards. Germany lifted the World Cup trophy in 2014.

Japan came from behind to win 2-1 over the football giants in Qatar. Ilkay Gundogan scored the lone goal for Germany on that fateful day.

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar during their opening match of the tournament on November 23, 2022.

The results were shocking since Spain fielded several youngsters who were participating in the tournament for the very first time. Ferran Torres scored a brace.

Manchester United lost 6-3 to their arch-rivals in the English Premier League during their first leg of the Campaign on October 2, 2022.

Erling Haaland scored a hattrick against United just to warn them that there was a new ‘captain’ in Manchester.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Brentford in a tightly contested match in the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

City were on form and the majority of football fans were expecting them to win. City’s squad that was fielded on that day was athletic and intellectual but they still gave in to Brentford’s demands.

In a surprising turn of events, Liverpool thrashed AFC Bournemouth 9-0 in the English Premier League at Anfield Stadium.

No club has scored more than six goals in the EPL and this means that the score could go down in history as the highest-scoring match in the Premier League in 2022.

Bournemouth had just been promoted to the EPL from Championship. Roberto Firmino scored a brace for Liverpool during that match.

Hungary made sure that they cemented England’s relegation from the UEFA Nations League by beating the Three Lions twice.

Hungary beat England 4-0 in the second leg of the UNL hence putting Gareth Southgate’s job at risk before the 2022 World Cup on June 14, 2022.

Tottenham Hotspurs lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in the English Football League Championship in a match that saw Spurs drop out of the competition.

Forest was battling to get out of the relegation zone in the EPL after losing back-to-back matches. No one believed the outcome after the final whistle.

