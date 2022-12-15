Many footballers retire at the age of 33 but some of them manage to surpass that age limit and retire at 40 years.
12 great football players who retired in 2022 [Pulse Picks]
When a footballer retires, it means that he/ she will no longer feature in his club’s matches and his country also if he was part of the national squad.
For professional football to be considered retired, you simply have to end your contract with your club before bidding your fellow players goodbye.
There has been a decrease in the number of pliers who retired this year due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Many players were waiting to announce their fate after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.
Everything that has a beginning has got an end and the following is a list of players who retired in 2022
Jack Wilshere
Jack Wilshere used to be a key player under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. He enjoyed a 10-year spell at Arsenal where he featured in 125 games and scored 7 goals
The midfielder called it quits on July 17, 2022, after collecting many injuries in the Danish League.
His retirement from football shocked everyone, especially the England fans who were hoping to see him in Gareth Southgate’s squad.
Fabian Delph
JermFabian Delph was a super player in his youthful days but then as they always say, a good dancer knows when to exit the stage.
Delph retired at the age of 32 years old on September 27, 2022, after having a successful career at Manchester City and Everton. Many injuries led to his retirement.
Jermain Defoe
Jermain Defoe retired at the age of 39 years old on March 24, 2022. He for sure had a successful career and he must be proud of himself wherever he is.
Defoe retired during his second stint at Sunderland after failing to score in seven appearances and he knew that his time on the pitch was up.
Carlos Tevez
Carlos Tevez announced his retirement from football on June 4, 2022, after having a successful career at Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.
It was obvious that age had caught up with him and he had no choice but to quit football. He comes from Argentina.
Mark Noble
Having made 550 appearances for West Ham, Mark Noble decided to retire from football at the end of the 2021/22 season on May 30, 2022.
Despite having a wonderful career, he was never called up for international duties by his country. He was 35 years old when he retired.
Gonzalo Higuain
Many Inter Miami fans cried when Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement from football two years after joining them.
He retired at the age of 34 years on October 6, 2022, having made 711 appearances in his career. Higuain comes from Argentina.
Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique retired from football recently after having a successful stint at Barcelona. The defender has won some prestigious trophies including the World Cup with Spain in 2010.
Pique’s reason for retirement is not known with various sources speculating that he fell out with the current Barca manager Xavi Hernandez. He retired on November 4, 2022.
Aleksandar Kolarov
Aleksandar Kolarov called it quits in football after having a successful career at Manchester City and Inter Milan.
Kolarov retired from football on June 19, 2022, after lasting for a season at Inter Milan. Many have associated his retirement with old age.
Martin Skrtel
Martin Skrtel retired from football having managed to play in the English Premier League and the Turkish League on May 17, 2022.
He stayed at Liverpool for 8 years where he only won one trophy and he decided to step down from football recently after lifting a trophy with Spartak Trnava.
John Obi-Mikel
John Obi-Mikel is among the few Nigerians who have managed to grace the English Premier League. Mikel played for Chelsea in over 370 matches.
His exit from Chelsea was silent despite having helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He retired this year having made appearances in the Chinese League on September 27, 2022.
Mousa Dembele
Mousa Dembele was at Tottenham Hotspurs before switching to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande on January 2019.
The player announced his retirement this year on February 8, 2022, three years after quitting the Spurs citing that he wanted to have more time with his family.
Adebayo Akinfenwa
Adebayo Akinfenwa was one of the most physically built players on the field before retiring at forty on his birthday on September 18, 2022.
The player announced his retirement while at the famous Wembley stadium although he was in tears after losing to Sunderland.
