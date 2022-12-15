ADVERTISEMENT

12 football greats who retired in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Fabian Simiyu
When a footballer retires, it means that he/she will no longer feature in his club’s matches and his country as well if s/he was part of the national squad.

Many footballers retire in their 30s while some go on to play till they are 40 or older.

For a professional footballer to be considered retired, they simply have to end their contract with their club and then bid their fellow players goodbye.

There has been a decrease in the number of pliers who retired this year due to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Many players were waiting to announce their fate after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur looks frustrated on October 29, 2018.
Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur looks frustrated on October 29, 2018. AFP

Everything that has a beginning has got an end and the following is a list of players who retired in 2022

Jack Wilshere used to be a key player under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. He enjoyed a 10-year spell at Arsenal where he featured in 125 games and scored 7 goals

The midfielder called it quits on July 17, 2022, after collecting many injuries in the Danish League.

Jack Wilshere on April 10, 2021.
Jack Wilshere on April 10, 2021. AFP

His retirement from football shocked everyone, especially the England fans who were hoping to see him in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

JermFabian Delph was a super player in his youthful days but then as they always say, a good dancer knows when to exit the stage.

Fabian Delph in action for Everton on May 11, 2022.
Fabian Delph in action for Everton on May 11, 2022. AFP

Delph retired at the age of 32 years old on September 27, 2022, after having a successful career at Manchester City and Everton. Many injuries led to his retirement.

Jermain Defoe retired at the age of 39 years old on March 24, 2022. He for sure had a successful career and he must be proud of himself wherever he is.

Amazon Prime tv pundit and ex-Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe ahead of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2022.
Amazon Prime tv pundit and ex-Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe ahead of the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on October 19, 2022. AFP

Defoe retired during his second stint at Sunderland after failing to score in seven appearances and he knew that his time on the pitch was up.

Carlos Tevez announced his retirement from football on June 4, 2022, after having a successful career at Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus.

Carlos Tevez is presented to the crowd at the London Stadium on April 17, 2022.
Carlos Tevez is presented to the crowd at the London Stadium on April 17, 2022. AFP

It was obvious that age had caught up with him and he had no choice but to quit football. He comes from Argentina.

Having made 550 appearances for West Ham, Mark Noble decided to retire from football at the end of the 2021/22 season on May 30, 2022.

West Ham's new Sporting Director Former Player and captain Mark Noble on September 20, 2022.
West Ham's new Sporting Director Former Player and captain Mark Noble on September 20, 2022. AFP

Despite having a wonderful career, he was never called up for international duties by his country. He was 35 years old when he retired.

Many Inter Miami fans cried when Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement from football two years after joining them.

Gonzalo Higuain 0n October 18, 2022.
Gonzalo Higuain 0n October 18, 2022. AFP

He retired at the age of 34 years on October 6, 2022, having made 711 appearances in his career. Higuain comes from Argentina.

Gerard Pique retired from football recently after having a successful stint at Barcelona. The defender has won some prestigious trophies including the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 .
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona at full time during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on November 05, 2022 . AFP

Pique’s reason for retirement is not known with various sources speculating that he fell out with the current Barca manager Xavi Hernandez. He retired on November 4, 2022.

Aleksandar Kolarov called it quits in football after having a successful career at Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Aleksandar Kolarov of Fc Internazionale during warm-up before the Serie A match between Torino Fc and Fc Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on March 13, 2021.
Aleksandar Kolarov of Fc Internazionale during warm-up before the Serie A match between Torino Fc and Fc Internazionale at Stadio Olimpico on March 13, 2021. AFP

Kolarov retired from football on June 19, 2022, after lasting for a season at Inter Milan. Many have associated his retirement with old age.

Martin Skrtel retired from football having managed to play in the English Premier League and the Turkish League on May 17, 2022.

Liverpool’s Martin Skrtel during the Legends match at Anfield on September 24, 2022.
Liverpool’s Martin Skrtel during the Legends match at Anfield on September 24, 2022. AFP

He stayed at Liverpool for 8 years where he only won one trophy and he decided to step down from football recently after lifting a trophy with Spartak Trnava.

John Obi-Mikel is among the few Nigerians who have managed to grace the English Premier League. Mikel played for Chelsea in over 370 matches.

John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea
John Mikel Obi won two Premier League titles with Chelsea Twitter

His exit from Chelsea was silent despite having helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He retired this year having made appearances in the Chinese League on September 27, 2022.

Mousa Dembele was at Tottenham Hotspurs before switching to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande on January 2019.

Mousa Dembele
Mousa Dembele AFP

The player announced his retirement this year on February 8, 2022, three years after quitting the Spurs citing that he wanted to have more time with his family.

Adebayo Akinfenwa was one of the most physically built players on the field before retiring at forty on his birthday on September 18, 2022.

Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers during the League One play-off final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022.
Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers during the League One play-off final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on May 21, 2022. AFP

The player announced his retirement while at the famous Wembley stadium although he was in tears after losing to Sunderland.

12 football greats who retired in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

