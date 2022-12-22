ADVERTISEMENT

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are among the footballers who commanded history in 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year
Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year

Many footballers play the beautiful game for the sake of making money while others do it for the sake of making their loved ones and fans proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Despite shining on the pitch, only a few players get the opportunity to be inducted into the hall of fame.

Every athlete loves making history and 2022 saw some of the strangest records being set in various fields.

Age is just but a number, they say. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 701 goals against Sheriff United Football Club in the Europa League, thus unlocking another milestone in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Sheriff on October 27, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Hey 701'- Cristiano Ronaldo unlocks another milestone

Ronaldo did prove that hard work and persistence can help unlock unimaginable heights when he surpassed the 700th mark.

Cristiano made history in football on November 24, 2022, after scoring against Ghana in their World Cup Match.

Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-forward of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-forward of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022. AFP

The goal saw him become the first male footballer to score in five consecutive World Cup tournaments. Portugal won 3-2 over Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in 9 consecutive international games when he netted against Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 6, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal on December 6, 2022. AFP

Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international games. He broke Gyan’s record against his nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered by many even after he has retired. The Portuguese forward surpassed a huge milestone on one of the most used apps on earth.

Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram after garnering 500 million followers before the close of 2022.

Enner Valencia hails from Ecuador and was the first person to score in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against the hosts, Qatar.

Enner Valencia of Ecuador reacts prior to the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Enner Valencia of Ecuador reacts prior to the Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022. AFP

Anybody could have scored during that match but Enner made sure that all the headlines reflected his name by scoring a brace.

Pablo Gavi became the youngest player to score in Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after doing so against Costa Rica.

Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022.
Pablo Martin Gavi of Spain during the Qatar 2022 World Cup match, group E on November 23, 2022. AFP

READ: Youngsters who have impressed at the 2022 World Cup

Pablo was 18 years and 110 years when he did so. Spain ended up winning 7-0 in their World Cup opener that day.

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become Forbes' highest-earning footballer on earth in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe [Instagram]
Kylian Mbappe [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being richest footballers alive

This came months after signing a bumper deal at PSG that saw him have power over every other player at the club.

Call him the Egyptian King. Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat trick in 2022 against the Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. The record was previously held by Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots to score against Napoli on September 7, 2022.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots to score against Napoli on September 7, 2022. AFP

The forward did so in six minutes and 12 seconds to score his treble at Ibrox, having only come on as a substitute seven minutes before his opening strike.

Erling Haaland became the first player to score a hat trick in three consecutive games in the English Premier League.

Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.
Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

The Manchester City forward achieved the milestone against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United on August 27, 2022, August 31, 2022, and October 2, 2022, respectively.

No one ever knew Dean Henderson would turn into a laughingstock while still at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson
Dean Henderson Pulse Nigeria

Well, the goalkeeper moved to Nottingham Forest on loan and he had conceded a record 30 goals prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Henderson was conceding an average of 4 goals per game which is absurd.

Robert Carmona is the oldest player to have played in 2022 and the old man comes from Uruguay. He is strong and he can still run.

The footballer is 59 years. People used to think that Buffon is the oldest player in 2022 until Carmona was introduced to the public.

Gianluigi Buffon
Gianluigi Buffon AFP

Buffon is the former Italian stopper who currently plays for Parma after quitting PSG and Juventus.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year

    8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

  • PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

  • Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

    Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Recommended articles

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - 8 football players who broke records this year

8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]