8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Despite shining on the pitch, only a few players get the opportunity to be inducted into the hall of fame.

Every athlete loves making history and 2022 saw some of the strangest records being set in various fields.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Age is just but a number, they say. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 701 goals against Sheriff United Football Club in the Europa League, thus unlocking another milestone in football.

AFP

Ronaldo did prove that hard work and persistence can help unlock unimaginable heights when he surpassed the 700th mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano made history in football on November 24, 2022, after scoring against Ghana in their World Cup Match.

AFP

The goal saw him become the first male footballer to score in five consecutive World Cup tournaments. Portugal won 3-2 over Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in 9 consecutive international games when he netted against Ghana.

AFP

Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international games. He broke Gyan’s record against his nation.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered by many even after he has retired. The Portuguese forward surpassed a huge milestone on one of the most used apps on earth.

Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram after garnering 500 million followers before the close of 2022.

Enner Valencia

Enner Valencia hails from Ecuador and was the first person to score in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against the hosts, Qatar.

AFP

Anybody could have scored during that match but Enner made sure that all the headlines reflected his name by scoring a brace.

Pablo Gavi

Pablo Gavi became the youngest player to score in Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after doing so against Costa Rica.

AFP

Pablo was 18 years and 110 years when he did so. Spain ended up winning 7-0 in their World Cup opener that day.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become Forbes' highest-earning footballer on earth in 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

This came months after signing a bumper deal at PSG that saw him have power over every other player at the club.

Mohamed Salah

Call him the Egyptian King. Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat trick in 2022 against the Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. The record was previously held by Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona.

AFP

The forward did so in six minutes and 12 seconds to score his treble at Ibrox, having only come on as a substitute seven minutes before his opening strike.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland became the first player to score a hat trick in three consecutive games in the English Premier League.

AFP

The Manchester City forward achieved the milestone against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United on August 27, 2022, August 31, 2022, and October 2, 2022, respectively.

Dean Henderson

No one ever knew Dean Henderson would turn into a laughingstock while still at Manchester United.

Pulse Nigeria

Well, the goalkeeper moved to Nottingham Forest on loan and he had conceded a record 30 goals prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Henderson was conceding an average of 4 goals per game which is absurd.

Robert Carmona

Robert Carmona is the oldest player to have played in 2022 and the old man comes from Uruguay. He is strong and he can still run.

The footballer is 59 years. People used to think that Buffon is the oldest player in 2022 until Carmona was introduced to the public.

AFP