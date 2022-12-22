Many footballers play the beautiful game for the sake of making money while others do it for the sake of making their loved ones and fans proud.
8 footballers who broke records in 2022 [Pulse Picks]
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are among the footballers who commanded history in 2022
Despite shining on the pitch, only a few players get the opportunity to be inducted into the hall of fame.
Every athlete loves making history and 2022 saw some of the strangest records being set in various fields.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Age is just but a number, they say. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 701 goals against Sheriff United Football Club in the Europa League, thus unlocking another milestone in football.
Ronaldo did prove that hard work and persistence can help unlock unimaginable heights when he surpassed the 700th mark.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano made history in football on November 24, 2022, after scoring against Ghana in their World Cup Match.
The goal saw him become the first male footballer to score in five consecutive World Cup tournaments. Portugal won 3-2 over Ghana.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in 9 consecutive international games when he netted against Ghana.
Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring in 10 consecutive international games. He broke Gyan’s record against his nation.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo will be remembered by many even after he has retired. The Portuguese forward surpassed a huge milestone on one of the most used apps on earth.
Ronaldo became the most followed person on Instagram after garnering 500 million followers before the close of 2022.
Enner Valencia
Enner Valencia hails from Ecuador and was the first person to score in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against the hosts, Qatar.
Anybody could have scored during that match but Enner made sure that all the headlines reflected his name by scoring a brace.
Pablo Gavi
Pablo Gavi became the youngest player to score in Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after doing so against Costa Rica.
Pablo was 18 years and 110 years when he did so. Spain ended up winning 7-0 in their World Cup opener that day.
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become Forbes' highest-earning footballer on earth in 2022.
This came months after signing a bumper deal at PSG that saw him have power over every other player at the club.
Mohamed Salah
Call him the Egyptian King. Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat trick in 2022 against the Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. The record was previously held by Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona.
The forward did so in six minutes and 12 seconds to score his treble at Ibrox, having only come on as a substitute seven minutes before his opening strike.
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland became the first player to score a hat trick in three consecutive games in the English Premier League.
The Manchester City forward achieved the milestone against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United on August 27, 2022, August 31, 2022, and October 2, 2022, respectively.
Dean Henderson
No one ever knew Dean Henderson would turn into a laughingstock while still at Manchester United.
Well, the goalkeeper moved to Nottingham Forest on loan and he had conceded a record 30 goals prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Henderson was conceding an average of 4 goals per game which is absurd.
Robert Carmona
Robert Carmona is the oldest player to have played in 2022 and the old man comes from Uruguay. He is strong and he can still run.
The footballer is 59 years. People used to think that Buffon is the oldest player in 2022 until Carmona was introduced to the public.
Buffon is the former Italian stopper who currently plays for Parma after quitting PSG and Juventus.
