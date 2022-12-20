Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

There are several that happened in 2022 that caught people’s attention simply because they were funny.

Here is a compilation of such moments.

Antonio Rudiger

Former Chelsea and current Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger is a funny man who loves to thrill his fans while on the pitch.

The way Rudiger runs while defending is funny; many are usually left in stitches with how he throws his legs while running like bucking bulls.

The footballer is tall and he made the whole stadium laugh recently when Germany played against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Rudiger was recorded recently trying to teach his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric how to make such runs.

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi linked up at PSG after being rivals for more than 15 years while playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Both players are good penalty takers and it happened that Messi presented a penalty opportunity for Ramos to take a penalty on July 15, 2022.

Their enmity grew with time after Cristiano Ronaldo joined Madrid and it was now a matter of which team lifted more trophies than the other.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2022 but he once sparked social media with reactions after standing on the touchline with Erik ten Hag and offering similar gestures to players on the pitch

The two-sporting figures seemed to use the same gestures while on the touchline without intending to and people wondered how they did it!

How can two people possibly think about doing the same thing at the same time without looking at each other?

David De Gea and Harry Maguire

David De Gea is not a big fan of his Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire and this was captured during United’s matches.

De Gea refused to pass the ball to Maguire who was just in front of him but instead passed it wide. People made fun of the gesture.

Maguire was out of form and De Gea couldn’t imagine risking a single pass with the England defender.

Micah Richards

Micah Richards is a former Manchester City player who in as early as September 10, 2021, had already joined Sky Sports as a football pundit after retiring from regular football.

Richards was humiliated by a workmate when she introduced him as a man who only made 5 UCL appearances while the others were attributed to lifting the trophy in their introductions.

It was a hilarious moment since Richards is normally the one who roasts other people but it was now his turn to get a dose of his own medicine.

David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes

David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes had one of the most ‘useless’ chats in football when Manchester United played against Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Chelsea had been awarded a penalty and Bruno was seen whispering some instructions to De Gea on where to dive. Jorginho took the penalty for Chelsea and he scored it without any doubts.

De Gea was sent the wrong way and people wondered about the kind of instructions that Bruno had offered him.

Antonio Conte vs Thomas Tuchel

Antonio Conte clashed with Thomas Tuchel when Chelsea drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League on August 14, 2022.

Conte celebrated Hotspur’s second goal vigorously hence annoying Tuchel. At full-time, Tuchel refused to let go of Conte’s hand hence bringing about the push-and-pull effect on the touchline.

Graham Potter vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Graham Potter ditched Brighton & Hove Albion for Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel on September 7, 2022, for a rebuilding process under the new management.

After managing Chelsea for a month, Potter clashed with his former club in the EPL and he lost 4-1. Brighton fans started chanting asking him why he ditched them as they questioned his decisions.

Eric Bailly vs Erik ten Hag

When Manchester United announced that Erik ten Hag would be taking over as the head coach, Erik Bailly took to Instagram asking him for more playing time.

Rangnick was unhappy with how Bailly approached the matter while requesting for more minutes in the tank.

Ten Hag was still at Ajax when Bailly asked for playing time. Ten Hag came to United and loaned out Bailly to Marseille. The incident is funny since the defender wanted more minutes at United.

Erik ten Hag

Life was tough for Erik ten Hag at the beginning of his career in England until Manchester United beat Liverpool in the EPL on August 22, 2022, and he was extremely happy to mind his own language in a post-match interview.

The manager used the f*** word while describing how great his squad played. He realized he had used the word too late but apologized.

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski dumped Bayern Munich for Barcelona on July 20, 2022, and Thomas Muller didn’t take it lightly since they had a great partnership in Munich.